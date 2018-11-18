Alabama Crimson Tide No. 1 in both polls after blowing out The Citadel
A slow start Saturday wasn’t enough to trip up Alabama, nor did it knock the Crimson Tide from its spot atop both major polls released Sunday. Following Alabama’s 50-17 victory over The Citadel, the rest of the continues to look up to the Crimson Tide as it was once again the No. 1 team in both the Associated Press Top 25 and The Coaches Poll.
For a fifth straight week, Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, earning all 61 first-place votes. There was again no change in the top five as Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. The Coaches Poll featured the same top five with Alabama earning 63 of 64 first-place votes. Clemson earned the remaining first-place vote.
Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including Alabama, Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 13 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 22 Mississippi State. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with Alabama, Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 13 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky and No. 20 Mississippi State.
The fourth College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama (11-0, 7-0 in the SEC) will host Auburn (7-4, 3-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (61 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (63 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Clemson
|
Clemson (1)
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
5
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
7
|
Washington State
|
Washington State
|
8
|
Central Florida
|
LSU
|
9
|
LSU (tied for 8th)
|
Central Florida
|
10
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
11
|
Texas
|
Texas
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia
|
13
|
Florida
|
Florida
|
14
|
Utah State
|
Penn State
|
15
|
Penn State
|
Utah State
|
16
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
17
|
Kentucky
|
Utah
|
18
|
Utah
|
Kentucky
|
19
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
20
|
Northwestern
|
Mississippi State
|
21
|
Boise State
|
Northwestern
|
22
|
Mississippi State
|
Boise State
|
23
|
Army
|
Fresno State
|
24
|
Pittsburgh
|
Army
|
25
|
Iowa State
|
Pittsburgh