Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 13:13:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide No. 1 in both polls after blowing out The Citadel

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone


G8y0tzz2ozujy2mcdx92
Photo | USA Today

A slow start Saturday wasn’t enough to trip up Alabama, nor did it knock the Crimson Tide from its spot atop both major polls released Sunday. Following Alabama’s 50-17 victory over The Citadel, the rest of the continues to look up to the Crimson Tide as it was once again the No. 1 team in both the Associated Press Top 25 and The Coaches Poll.

For a fifth straight week, Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, earning all 61 first-place votes. There was again no change in the top five as Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. The Coaches Poll featured the same top five with Alabama earning 63 of 64 first-place votes. Clemson earned the remaining first-place vote.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including Alabama, Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 13 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 22 Mississippi State. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with Alabama, Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 13 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky and No. 20 Mississippi State.

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama (11-0, 7-0 in the SEC) will host Auburn (7-4, 3-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Clemson (1)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

Michigan

Michigan

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

7

Washington State

Washington State

8

Central Florida

LSU

9

LSU (tied for 8th)

Central Florida

10

Ohio State

Ohio State

11

Texas

Texas

12

West Virginia

West Virginia

13

Florida

Florida

14

Utah State

Penn State

15

Penn State

Utah State

16

Washington

Washington

17

Kentucky

Utah

18

Utah

Kentucky

19

Syracuse

Syracuse

20

Northwestern

Mississippi State

21

Boise State

Northwestern

22

Mississippi State

Boise State

23

Army

Fresno State

24

Pittsburgh

Army

25

Iowa State

Pittsburgh

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}