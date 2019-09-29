For the first time this season, Alabama finds itself as the top team in the nation. The Crimson Tide leapfrogged Clemson in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 following its 59-31 victory over Ole Miss. Clemson moved to the No. 2 spot in both polls after a narrow 21-20 win over North Carolina.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and Clemson were followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State. The Associated Press Top 25 had Alabama and Clemson followed by Georgia, Ohio State and LSU

The SEC had six schools included in both polls, including five in the top 10. The Coaches Poll had Alabama and Georgia followed by No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Auburn No. 8 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, the AP Top 25 had Alabama Georgia and LSU followed by No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Florida and No. 25 Texas A&M.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will have an open week this week before traveling to Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Oct. 12.