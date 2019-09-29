News More News
}
football

Alabama Crimson Tide leapfrogs Clemson for No. 1 in both polls

Tony Tsoukalas
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

For the first time this season, Alabama finds itself as the top team in the nation. The Crimson Tide leapfrogged Clemson in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 following its 59-31 victory over Ole Miss. Clemson moved to the No. 2 spot in both polls after a narrow 21-20 win over North Carolina.

Alabmaa Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo | Getty Images
In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and Clemson were followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State. The Associated Press Top 25 had Alabama and Clemson followed by Georgia, Ohio State and LSU

The SEC had six schools included in both polls, including five in the top 10. The Coaches Poll had Alabama and Georgia followed by No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Auburn No. 8 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, the AP Top 25 had Alabama Georgia and LSU followed by No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Florida and No. 25 Texas A&M.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will have an open week this week before traveling to Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Oct. 12.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama 5-0

Alabama 5-0

2

Clemson 5-0

Clemson 5-0

3

Georgia 4-0

Georgia 4-0

4

Oklahoma 4-0

Ohio State 5-0

5

Ohio State 5-0

LSU 4-0

6

LSU 4-0

Oklahoma 4-0

7

Auburn 5-0

Auburn 5-5

8

Florida 5-0

Wisconsin 4-0

9

Wisconsin 4-0

Notre Dame 3-1

10

Notre Dame 3-1

Florida 5-0

11

Penn State 4-0

Texas 3-1

12

Texas 3-1

Penn State 4-0

13

Oregon 3-1

Oregon 3-1

14

Iowa 4-0

Iowa 4-0

15

Boise State 4-0

Washington 4-1

16

Washington 4-1

Boise State 4-0

17

Utah 4-1

Utah 4-1

18

Michigan 3-1

Central Florida4-1

19

Central Florida 4-1

Michigan 3-1

20

Wake Forest 5-0

Arizona State 4-1

21

Texas A&M 3-2

Oklahoma State 4-1

22

Virginia 4-1

Wake Forest 5-0

23

Michigan State 4-1/Memphis 4-0

Virginia 4-1

24


SMU 5-0

25

Oklahoma State 4-1

Texas A&M 3-2

