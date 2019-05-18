WATCH: Summer Enrollee film breakdown, Brandon Turnage is a playmaker
About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Today, Henderson provides a breakdown on Brandon Turnage.
Arrival Date in Tuscaloosa
May 27
Height & Weight
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Projected position at Alabama
Safety and Star
Great ability to read the quarterback
Turnage shows a great ability to read the quarterback when you break down his highlight film. In this clip below, Turnage stays in coverage, reads the quarterback, and eventually makes a great play on the ball. He played corner during most of his senior season and was really a ballhawk when the football is up for grabs.
Playmaking ability
Turnage has that special ability to make the big play. Countless times in high school, it was Turnage that came up with the big interception, made the big hit on the running back to force a fumble, and he even made a ton of plays at receiver reeling in 22 receptions for 450-yards.
Not afraid of contact
As mentioned Turnage played mostly corner during his senior year and not only was outstanding in coverage, many times he came up to make the big hit on the running back. Playing safety, he’s going to be required to be physical and that does not look like a problem for him.
Great top end acceleration
In this clip below, Turnage shows the afterburner. He has a very good top end acceleration.
Final comments
Turnage is a playmaker, has great speed, and will be a great addition to Alabama’s defense. While the defensive secondary at Alabama currently has plenty of depth, Turnage will eventually get his shot at Alabama and continue the lineage of dynamic and impactful safeties for the Crimson Tide.
Kyle Henderson is the Managing Editor at BamaInsider.com. Contact Kyle Henderson at Kyle@BamaInsider.com
