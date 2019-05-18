About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Today, Henderson provides a breakdown on Brandon Turnage. Don't miss: Four-star defensive back eager for competition at Alabama

Arrival Date in Tuscaloosa

May 27

Height & Weight

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Projected position at Alabama

Safety and Star

Great ability to read the quarterback

Turnage shows a great ability to read the quarterback when you break down his highlight film. In this clip below, Turnage stays in coverage, reads the quarterback, and eventually makes a great play on the ball. He played corner during most of his senior season and was really a ballhawk when the football is up for grabs.

Turnage is a ballhawk in the secondary

Playmaking ability

Turnage has that special ability to make the big play. Countless times in high school, it was Turnage that came up with the big interception, made the big hit on the running back to force a fumble, and he even made a ton of plays at receiver reeling in 22 receptions for 450-yards.

Turnage played receiver in high school and caught 22 receptions for 450-yards

Not afraid of contact

As mentioned Turnage played mostly corner during his senior year and not only was outstanding in coverage, many times he came up to make the big hit on the running back. Playing safety, he’s going to be required to be physical and that does not look like a problem for him.

Turnage can bring the "boom" when needed

Great top end acceleration

In this clip below, Turnage shows the afterburner. He has a very good top end acceleration.

Turnage has outstanding speed

Final comments

Turnage is a playmaker, has great speed, and will be a great addition to Alabama’s defense. While the defensive secondary at Alabama currently has plenty of depth, Turnage will eventually get his shot at Alabama and continue the lineage of dynamic and impactful safeties for the Crimson Tide.

Turnage will play safety at Alabama