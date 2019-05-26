BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr passed away on Sunday, May 26 in Birmingham, Ala. He was 85.

“Bart was a legend on and off the field,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne. “He represented The University of Alabama and everything in his life as a true champion. Our deepest sympathies go out to the entire Starr family.”

Starr was a member of the Crimson Tide football team from 1952-55, playing quarterback, defensive back and punter. As a sophomore, he threw for 870 yards and eight touchdowns, leading Alabama to a berth in the 1953 Cotton Bowl.

“I’m deeply saddened by this news,” said Alabama President Stuart R. Bell. “Bart Starr was an Alabama legend who will always be remembered for his tremendous talent and the grit he displayed not only on the field, but throughout his life.”

In the NFL, Starr quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers from 1956-71 and is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to three consecutive league championships. He led the Packers to victories in Super Bowls I and II, earning MVP honors in both games. He was the NFL MVP in 1966 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

“Bart Starr was a true Alabama legend,” said Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. “He was a fierce competitor on the field, an outstanding coach and an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cherry and the entire Starr family.”

After he retired from the NFL following the 1971 season, Starr coached quarterbacks and called the plays for Packers’ head coach Dan Devine in 1972. He joined CBS as a broadcaster for two seasons before returning to Green Bay as the head coach in 1975. Starr posted a 53-76-3 record in nine years at the helm of the Packers with one playoff appearance (1982).