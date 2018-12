Alabama landed eight players on the AP All-SEC team released Monday, including five-team selections.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way for the Crimson Tide, earning AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well as being named as a unanimous first-team selection. Tagovailoa was one of just three unanimous selections, joining Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, who claimed Defensive Player of the Year, and Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown. Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn was named Newcomer of the Year.

Alabama’s other four first-team selections included receiver Jerry Jeudy, left tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and Isaiah Buggs joined safety Deionte Thompson on the second team.