The Crimson Tide have received a verbal commitment from quarterback Drake Maye. Maye is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound four-star quarterback out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maye camped in Tuscaloosa, Alabama earlier this summer and was able to work with new offensive coordinator Steven Sarkisian and grad assistant Tino Sunseri.

"I thought the work-out went great," said Maye in an earlier interview with Andrew Bone.

"I thought I threw the ball really well. They told me there are a few guys they are looking at in my class. They are very interested in me. Alabama is a great place to play."

Maye also spent some time with Alabama head coach Nick Saban during the trip.

"The talk with Coach Saban went well," he said. "It was awesome. He just talked to me about the program. He talked about how Alabama is a great place to be.