Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 14:19:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide keeps top spot in both polls after blowing out LSU

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact

Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone


By49glz9syekkjcfhljf
Photo | Getty Images

To no surprise, Alabama kept its place atop both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll on Sunday after clinching the SEC West with a dominating 29-0 victory over LSU.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a third straight week, earning all 60 first-place votes. Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. LSU remained in the top 10, falling to No. 9. The Coaches Poll had the same top five with Alabama receiving 63 of 64 first-place votes. Clemson received the other first-place vote. LSU remained in the top 10 in that poll as well at No. 10.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Florida. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 21 Florida.

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Clemson (1)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

Michigan

Michigan

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

7

West Virginia

Ohio State

8

Ohio State

West Virginia

9

LSU

Washington State

10

Washington State

LSU

11

Central Florida

Central Florida

12

Kentucky

Kentucky

13

Syracuse

Syracuse

14

Utah State

Boston College

15

Texas

Mississippi State

16

Fresno State

Utah State

17

Boston College

Fresno State

18

Mississippi State

Washington

19

Florida

Texas

20

Washington

Penn State

21

Penn State

Florida

22

N.C. State

N.C. State

23

Iowa State

Cincinnati

24

Michigan State

Utah

25

Cincinnatti

Iowa State

Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}