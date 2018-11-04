Alabama Crimson Tide keeps top spot in both polls after blowing out LSU
To no surprise, Alabama kept its place atop both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll on Sunday after clinching the SEC West with a dominating 29-0 victory over LSU.
Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a third straight week, earning all 60 first-place votes. Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. LSU remained in the top 10, falling to No. 9. The Coaches Poll had the same top five with Alabama receiving 63 of 64 first-place votes. Clemson received the other first-place vote. LSU remained in the top 10 in that poll as well at No. 10.
Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Florida. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 21 Florida.
The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (60 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (63 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Clemson
|
Clemson (1)
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
5
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
Ohio State
|
8
|
Ohio State
|
West Virginia
|
9
|
LSU
|
Washington State
|
10
|
Washington State
|
LSU
|
11
|
Central Florida
|
Central Florida
|
12
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
13
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
14
|
Utah State
|
Boston College
|
15
|
Texas
|
Mississippi State
|
16
|
Fresno State
|
Utah State
|
17
|
Boston College
|
Fresno State
|
18
|
Mississippi State
|
Washington
|
19
|
Florida
|
Texas
|
20
|
Washington
|
Penn State
|
21
|
Penn State
|
Florida
|
22
|
N.C. State
|
N.C. State
|
23
|
Iowa State
|
Cincinnati
|
24
|
Michigan State
|
Utah
|
25
|
Cincinnatti
|
Iowa State