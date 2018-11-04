To no surprise, Alabama kept its place atop both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the Coaches Poll on Sunday after clinching the SEC West with a dominating 29-0 victory over LSU.



Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a third straight week, earning all 60 first-place votes. Clemson remained at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. LSU remained in the top 10, falling to No. 9. The Coaches Poll had the same top five with Alabama receiving 63 of 64 first-place votes. Clemson received the other first-place vote. LSU remained in the top 10 in that poll as well at No. 10.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 9 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Florida. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 21 Florida.

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.