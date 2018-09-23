Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 13:06:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide keeps its spot atop both polls after beating Texas A&M

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!

10 things we learned about Alabama after its romp over Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide rallies to rout Texas A&M 45-23

Alabama's offense feels 'unstoppable'

Ovghrqcbziukboftexa2
Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama kept its spot at college football’s top team following its 45-23 blowout over Texas A&M. Fresh off its fourth straight 500-yard performance, the Crimson Tide earned the top spot in both major college polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson earned the other first-place vote. Georgia remained at No. 2, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU round out the top 5.

The Coaches Poll's top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama taking the top spot after receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 19 Mississippi State.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network.

National polls
Rank AP Top 25  Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2

Georgia

Clemson (2 first-place votes)

3

Clemson (1)

Georgia

4

Ohio State

Ohio State

5

LSU

Oklahoma

6

Oklahoma

LSU

7

Stanford

Stanford

8

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

9

Penn State

Penn State

10

Auburn

Auburn

11

Washington

Washington

12

West Virginia

West Virginia

13

Central Florida

Wisconsin

14

Michigan

Central Florida

15

Wisconsin

Michigan

16

Miami

Miami

17

Kentucky

Kentucky

18

Texas

Michigan State

19

Oregon

Mississippi State

20

BYU

Oregon

21

Michigan State

Oklahoma State

22

Duke

Texas

23

Mississippi State

Duke

24

California

Virginia Tech

25

Texas Tech

Boise State
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}