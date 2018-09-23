TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama kept its spot at college football’s top team following its 45-23 blowout over Texas A&M. Fresh off its fourth straight 500-yard performance, the Crimson Tide earned the top spot in both major college polls released Sunday.

Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson earned the other first-place vote. Georgia remained at No. 2, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU round out the top 5.

The Coaches Poll's top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama taking the top spot after receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 19 Mississippi State.

Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network.