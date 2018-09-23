Alabama Crimson Tide keeps its spot atop both polls after beating Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama kept its spot at college football’s top team following its 45-23 blowout over Texas A&M. Fresh off its fourth straight 500-yard performance, the Crimson Tide earned the top spot in both major college polls released Sunday.
Alabama earned 60 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson earned the other first-place vote. Georgia remained at No. 2, while No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 LSU round out the top 5.
The Coaches Poll's top 5 remained unchanged with Alabama taking the top spot after receiving 61 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.
Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.
The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Auburn, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 19 Mississippi State.
Alabama will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (60 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (61 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Georgia
|
Clemson (2 first-place votes)
|
3
|
Clemson (1)
|
Georgia
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
5
|
LSU
|
Oklahoma
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
LSU
|
7
|
Stanford
|
Stanford
|
8
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
9
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
10
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
11
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia
|
13
|
Central Florida
|
Wisconsin
|
14
|
Michigan
|
Central Florida
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
Michigan
|
16
|
Miami
|
Miami
|
17
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
18
|
Texas
|
Michigan State
|
19
|
Oregon
|
Mississippi State
|
20
|
BYU
|
Oregon
|
21
|
Michigan State
|
Oklahoma State
|
22
|
Duke
|
Texas
|
23
|
Mississippi State
|
Duke
|
24
|
California
|
Virginia Tech
|
25
|
Texas Tech
|
Boise State