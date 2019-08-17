“Jerome Ford is probably the only guy that got any kind of injury today,” head coach Nick Saban said. “I would say he may be out for a week. He got an ankle sprain. We don’t think it’s all that bad, but the doc thinks it will be a week. We did an MRI on it, and he thinks it’s OK.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight week, Alabama suffered a blow to its backfield as redshirt freshman Jerome Ford sustained a sprained ankle during the team’s second scrimmage. However, this week’s setback doesn’t appear to be a major one.

Ford was Alabama’s leading back during last week’s scrimmage, drawing plenty of praise from Saban. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound playmaker has been third in line during drills this fall, working behind juniors Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. Freshman Keilan Robinson has been working in third in the unit, while redshirt sophomore Chadarius Townsend recently moved from wide receiver.

Last week, Saban announced that five-star freshman Trey Sanders suffered a broken foot that will keep him out indefinitely.

Ford’s injury was the only major item on Saban’s injury report Saturday. The head coach stated that several notable players were withheld from the scrimmage due to precautionary reasons. Defensive linemen D.J. Dale (knee) and LaBryan Ray (ankle) both returned to practice this week but spent Saturday on the sidelines. Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis also sat out the scrimmage. On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Miller Forristall (foot) and offensive lineman Matt Womack were also held out.

Alabama will take Sunday off before returning for a “ pretty light” practice Monday evening.

“We’re trying to get our team sort of healthy,” Saban said. “I think now with school starting, I think maybe we’ll be able to get some of the guys back. And I think everybody’s got to use this time we have tomorrow and pretty light on Monday to be able to get some recovery done for themselves.”