"I don't think this is something with the kicker that you can sort of push the guy along and have him have something that's going to aggravate him for the rest of the season," Saban said. "So we need to get it right now."

Dale left Saturday's game against with a patellar tendon strain in the second quarter, while Lewis was held out of action after hyperextending his knee against South Carolina. Reichard exited Saturday's after he pulled his hip flexor during a kickoff in the first quarter.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might have to cope without its starting kicker for a while. Head coach Nick Saban provided an injury update on three players during his Monday news conference, stating that defensive tackle D.J. Dale (knee) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) should be able to return to practice by Tuesday while freshman kicker Will Reichard "may be a little more questionable" moving forward.

Sunday night, Reichard's mother, Dana, posted an update on Facebook, stating her son suffered "a small tear in the hip flexor tendon) with some bleeding in the tissue."

"During Will’s 3rd kick off attempt during Saturday’s game, he felt and heard a pop when he rotated his hip/leg backward which made it difficult and painful to move his leg forward to kick through the football," the post read. "After getting results from the MRI, Dr. Cain (team physician with Andrews Sports Medicine) said Will has a quad strain ( a small tear in the hip flexor tendon) with some bleeding in the tissue. He is experiencing some discomfort but should be fine after treatment and rest for a few weeks. I spoke with Will today. He is in high spirits and not discouraged. We are trusting God for complete healing. This is just a little dip in the road. Thanks so much for your thoughts and prayers."

Through four games, Reichard is 4 of 7 on field goals and 21 of 22 on extra points. The Hoover, Ala., native has recorded 21 touchbacks on kickoffs and has averaged 39.67 yards on three punts. Redshirt sophomore Joseph Bulovas replaced Reichard on extra point and kickoff duties Saturday, while sophomore Skyler DeLong handled punting duties.



Bulovas was Alabama’s kicker last season. He connected on 14 of 18 field-goal attempts but missed six extra-point attempts. Bulovas hasn’t attempted a field goal this season but has converted on all five of his extra-point tries. He has recorded two touchbacks on six kickoffs this season.

"He did a great job in the last game," Saban said. "I thought he kicked off well, had a couple of touchbacks, put the ball in the right place. I think he hit the ball really well on the extra points that he had the opportunity to kick. He certainly demonstrated that he had in that game. We have confidence in him."

DeLong has taken over as Alabama’s primary punter the past three games. He’s averaging 35.17 yards on six punts this season. Against Southern Miss on Saturday, he averaged 37 yards on two punts.

