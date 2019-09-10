Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL - Week 1
Here is a recap of how Alabama fared in the NFL. Scroll down and watch the video for a complete recap.
Alabama vs. Southern Miss Kickoff Time
Henderson: Observations following Saban's Presser (South Carolina Week)
Bama in the NFL - Top Performers
Calvin Ridley | 4 catches 64 yds TD
Lost to the Vikings 28-12
CJ Mosley | 5 tackles, 2 PBU, INT for TD
Lost to the Bills 17-16
Derrick Henry | 84 yds rush, TD | 75 yd TD catch
Beat the Browns 43-13
Dre Kirkpatrick | 5 tackles, 1 sack
Lost to Seahawks 21-20
JK Scott | 9 punts, 428 yards, 47.6 avg, 63 long
Beat Chicago 10-3
Josh Jacobs | 85yds rush, 2TD | 28yds
Beat Denver 24-16 on Monday night football
Mark Ingram | 14 rushes, 107 yds, 2 TD
Beat Miami 59-10
Marlon Humphrey | 1 tackle, 2 PBU, INT
Beat Miami 59-10
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here