Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL - Week 1

Here is a recap of how Alabama fared in the NFL. Scroll down and watch the video for a complete recap.

Bama in the NFL - Top Performers 

Calvin Ridley | 4 catches 64 yds TD

Lost to the Vikings 28-12

CJ Mosley | 5 tackles, 2 PBU, INT for TD

Lost to the Bills 17-16

Derrick Henry | 84 yds rush, TD | 75 yd TD catch

Beat the Browns 43-13

Dre Kirkpatrick | 5 tackles, 1 sack

Lost to Seahawks 21-20

JK Scott | 9 punts, 428 yards, 47.6 avg, 63 long

Beat Chicago 10-3

Josh Jacobs | 85yds rush, 2TD | 28yds

Beat Denver 24-16 on Monday night football

Mark Ingram | 14 rushes, 107 yds, 2 TD

Beat Miami 59-10

Marlon Humphrey | 1 tackle, 2 PBU, INT

Beat Miami 59-10

