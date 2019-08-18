Today we provide a brief recap of how former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide fared in the NFL.

1. Damien Harris - Former Alabama running back who was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots shined in his debut Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. Harris rushed for 14 carries for 80-yards which is an average of 5.7-yard per attempt as the Patriots defeated the Titans 22-17.

2. Hale Hentges - Undrafted, Hentges is fighting for an opportunity to make the team and impressed against Cleveland Saturday hauling in four receptions for 34-yards and also caught a crucial two-point conversion.

3. Levi Wallace - What a great story by Wallace who worked his way on to be a starter at Alabama as a walk-on and while he was undrafted, he's close to securing a starting spot at the corner for the Bills.

4. JK Scott - Scott's career continues to soar and against Green Bay, he punted the football six times for an average of 52.8-yards per punt.

5. Mack Wilson - Former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson shined in his NFL preseason debut last week recording two interceptions against Washington, one which he returned for a touchdown. Against Indianapolis Saturday, he recorded two tackles.

