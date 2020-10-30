{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 09:41:47 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Alabama Crimson Tide: Friday recruiting notes
Andrew Bone
•
BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
Alabama on the verge of landing another major commitment?
Alabama commitment has surgery
Commitment spotlight: TJ Ferguson senior highlights!
Get the very latest recruiting scoop heading into the weekend!
CLICK HERE
Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama