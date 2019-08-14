So how can Tagovailoa perform even better this season? Here are a few things that should help the junior in his second season as Alabama’s starter.

"Just always having that little whisper in the back of my head,” Tagovailoa said, “gotta keep pushing, gotta keep fighting, and then just take what they give me and just play a play at a time.”

Nevertheless, the conversation surrounding the Heisman finalist this offseason has centered around improvement. Head coach Nick Saban has challenged his starting quarterback publicly on multiple occasions in recent months. Tagovailoa himself even seems to be pushing aside past success in order to fine-tune his abilities behind center.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The numbers are hard to argue. Last season, Tua Tagovailoa tore apart Alabama’s record books en route to earning the Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. The left-hander set the Crimson Tide’s single-season records in passing yards (3,966) and passing touchdowns (43) while leading the nation in passing efficiency with a 199.44 rating.

Last season, Tagovailoa excelled at run-pass options. The quick-handed quarterback made and art out of appearing to hand the ball off only to rip it away to hit a streaking receiver across the middle of the field. More often than not, that target what Biletnikoff winner Jerry Jeudy, who feasted upon mismatches out of the slot position.

While those two are likely to hook up plenty of times this coming season, Alabama has a luxury of other options that shouldn’t be ignored. The Crimson Tide returns the nation’s top receiving unit which also features Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle as well as Jeudy. In order to fully take advantage of that arsenal, Alabama will need its starting quarterback to go through more evolved progressions this season.

“We really felt if we could continue to grow in that area of full progression reads so that people — you know, when you become one-dimensional in some capacity, you do a few things well — our feeling is the more things you do well, the harder you are to defend,” offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said. “We thought that was an area we thought we could improve in. I think Tua has bought into that.”

While it will take some time for Tagovailoa to master his downfield progressions as skillfully as he does RPOs, he appears comfortable with the challenge so far this offseason.

“The only adjustment is you have more guys to throw it to with a full-progression read,” Tagovailoa said. “Whereas if you have an RPO, you have to get the ball out quick because they end up calling an illegal man downfield.”

If things continue to run smoothly, those extra options should cause headaches for opposing defenses this season.