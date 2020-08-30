August 30 Team Nuggets

Here is a nugget report from Saturday’s scrimmage

(Information from Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com)

For starters, the first-team offense scored on the second team defense two out of four times. The second-team offense did not score on the first-team defense. This scrimmage contained a lot of situational plays, for example: third-and-long, offense getting out of the shadow of its own end-zone, etc.

Saban likes to do this early on, and it makes sense. You have to adapt to every situation and learn to play at the pace (speed of the game). That is going to be very difficult for the second-team offense because the first-team defense is outstanding right now. Sources tell me that this defense will be the top defense in college football without question.

Defensively speaking…

Dylan Moses had an outstanding showing. The 6-foot-2, 240 pound senior is coming off an ACL injury last year and has looked fantastic in fall camp. Multiple sources detailed a play in practice where the former five-star linebacker chased down a ball carrier from behind. Moses is known for his speed, and that should see him become a first-round pick in next year's draft.

I also heard great things about LaBryan Ray after the scrimmage. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive end is another key defender coming off an injury (foot) last season. Sources say Ray has been playing lights out and outshined Christian Barmore on Saturday. Sources also said 6-foot-3, 295 pound Bryon Young did a great job with the second-team defense as did 6-foot-4, 310-pounder Ismael Sopsher. After dropping 24 pounds since last season, Sopsheris really starting to come around.

The secondary had a great showing in the scrimmage with Josh Jobe and Patrick Surtain II particularly standing out against the second-team offense. The first-team unit did not give up any long passes during the workout. Alabama does need to find a player that can fill the Star position because Saban has so much confidence in Surtain II at corner.

The starter at the Star position is looking like true freshman Brian Branch. Also, watch for Jalyn Armour-Davis, but I hear that Branch is looking like the first team guy right now. I am also told that DeMarcco Hellams is the third safety following starters Jordan Battle and Daniel Wright.

The second-team outside linebackers — William Anderson and Drew Sanders — played great and once again. Sources informed me that Anderson is a BEAST. Everything you’ve read on Anderson is true to the point, even Saban mentioned his name along with Sanders following the scrimmage. I am surprised we have not heard more about sophomore outside linebackers King Mwikuta and Kevin Harris, that is interesting to me, but reading between the lines, Anderson and Sanders must be that good.

1st Team Defense

DL - Justin Eboigbe

DL - LaBryan Ray

DL - DJ Dale

DL - Christian Barmore

ILB - Dylan Moes

ILB - Christian Harris

OLB - Chris Allen

OLB - Ben Davis

CB - Patrick Surtain II

CB - Josh Jobe

Star - Brian Branch

S - Jordan Battle

S - Daniel Wright

