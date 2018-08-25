The following is from Kyle Henderson's fall camp journal

As we turn the page on fall camp for Alabama and head into Louisville week, I wanted to close my fall camp journal out with some superlatives which encompass both the offense and defense side of the football for Alabama.



Offensive player of the year: QB Tua Tagovailoa

Las Vegas just placed the sophomore quarterback who has yet to start a college football game at 4/1 odds on winner to bring Alabama the Heisman Trophy. Tagovailoa has looked stellar, to say the least during fall camp and while Nick Saban has yet to name the starting quarterback, his play on the field should speak for itself over the first few weeks of the season, especially with the arsenal of weapons the Crimson Tide has returning at receiver and at the running back position. Take the over on a 3,000-yard and 30 touchdown season from the left-handed phenom.

Defensive player of the year: DL Raekwon Davis

Standing 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Raekwon Davis is the most seasoned pass-rusher Alabama has returning to the 2018 season and from what we’ve seen in August, he looks like a first-round draft pick. The massive defensive end recorded 69 tackles on the team during his sophomore season in 2017 with 8.5 quarterback sacks and even recorded an interception against Georgia in the National Title game. Davis will be a nightmare for opposing linemen all season long and if Davis doesn’t get to the quarterback, his counterpart Isiah Buggs will.

Breakout pick, offensive: WR Jerry Jeudy

Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy? Is Jeudy, a 6-foot-1, 187-pound receiver out of Deerfield Beach, Florida the next receiver from Alabama with NFL type talent? Oh yeah, Jeudy is a do it all receiver that should be a 50-45 reception type guy with incredible playmaking ability. Last season he caught for just 264-yards off 14 receptions and was the A-Day MVP.

