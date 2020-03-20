Alabama won't be able to begin its spring football practice until April 15 at the earliest as the SEC suspended all organized team activities due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. While we wait for the Crimson Tide to hit the practice field, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s roster, asking the biggest question for each position group while examining where the team stands with new faces and returning players.

Today we continue our series with one of Alabama's deepest units: Offensive line.