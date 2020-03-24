News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide football spring positional previews: Cornerbacks

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama won't be able to begin its spring football practice until April 15 at the earliest as the SEC suspended all organized team activities due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. While we wait for the Crimson Tide to hit the practice field, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s roster, asking the biggest question for each position group while examining where the team stands with new faces and returning players.

Today we continue our series with the cornerbacks.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Photo | Getty Images
Projected depth chart

CB

Josh Jobe, Jr

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-So

Marcus Banks, R-Fr

CB

Ronald Williams, Jr

Brandon Turnage, R-Fr

Jahquez Robinson, Fr

Star

Patrick Surtain II, Jr

Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-So

Ronald Williams Jr., Jr

Outlook 

{{ article.author_name }}