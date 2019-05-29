From UA Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14 is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS, the network announced on Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks will meet for the 15th time overall, with Alabama owning a 10-4 edge in the series. The two teams last met in 2010 with the then-No. 19 Gamecocks knocking off the top-ranked Crimson Tide in Columbia by a score of 35-21.

The game between Alabama and South Carolina marks the first of 16 "SEC on CBS" games during the 2019 year, with doubleheader dates set for Sept. 21 and Nov. 16. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

From BamaInsider.com

The skinny on this matchup this season: The two teams have not played since 2010 when South Carolina beat Alabama 35-21 behind quarterback Steven Garcia who threw for 201-yards with three touchdowns. Alabama last beat South Carolina in 2009 by a score of 20-6 and before that in 2005 in a game that Alabama had to vacate. This season, this contest will be the SEC opener for both teams and you have to think Columbia will be rocking in anticipation for an early season upset.

South Carolina's Head Coach: Will Muschamp (22-17) 3 seasons

Returning starters on offense: 7

Notable player on offense: Jake Bentley, QB, 3,171-yards with 27 touchdowns

Returning starters on defense: 5

Notable player on defense: T.J. Brunson, LB, 106 tackles

Last three meetings

2010 - South Carolina 35, Alabama 21 (Columbia)

2009 - Alabama 20, South Carolina 6 (Tuscaloosa)

2005 - Alabama 37, South Carolina 14 (Columbia) Vacated game by Alabama