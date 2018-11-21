The following is from Kyle Henderson the Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com | Rivals_Kyle

I went through all the PFF (Pro Football Focus) numbers recently and wanted to pull the top 25 overall players (grade wise) through 11 games.

Here is the list below and I have organized the offense and defense at the bottom. Interestingly enough, no running back made the cut as none have played in over 300 snaps this season.

I also found it interesting that Quinnen Williams has played less than Tua Tagovailoa. How about Jaylen Waddle cracking the top 10 and Shyheim Carter?

Carter is pretty underrated in my opinion. I don't agree with Isiah Buggs being graded so low as he has played outstanding this year with 9.5 sacks.

Here are the Top 25 Alabama player grades through 11 games

How to read: Rank | Player | Position | Snap Count | Notes

1. Quinnen Williams - DL - 431 - 95.8 (34 tackles, 6 sacks)

2. Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 484 - 92.2 (164 of 237 for 2,865-yards with 31 TDS)

3. Deionte Thompson - S - 621 - 91.8 (58 tackles with 2 ints

4. Jonah Williams - T - 638 - 88.1

5. Jerry Jeudy - WR - 550 - 87.1 (51 receptions for 1,0002-yards with 10 TDs)

6. Jaylen Waddle - WR - 333 - 86.3 (34 receptions for 617-yards with 5 TDs)

7. Xavier McKinney - S - 630 - 85.7 51 tackles with 2 picks

8. Irv Smith - TE - 386 - 84.8 (32 receptions for 585-yards with 7 TDs)

9. Raekwon Davis - DE - 489 - 83.1 40 tackles this season

10. Shyheim Carter - CB - 485 - 81.9 30 tackles, two ints

11. Christian Miller - OLB - 360 - 80.7 28 tales with 3.5 sacks

12. Henry Ruggs - WR - 472 - 79.2 (34 receptions for 613-yards with 8 TDs)

13. Isaiah Buggs - DE - 477 - 78.0 37 tackles with 9.5 sacks

14. Trevon Diggs - CB - 345 - 76.6 20 tackles 6 pass breakups

15. Saivion Smith - CB - 485 - 76.0 37 tackles with 3 ints

16. Patrick Surtain - CB - 613 - 75.9 23 tackles with 5 breakups

17. Mack Wilson - ILB - 600 - 75.4 52 tackles with 2 ints

18. Anfernee Jennings - OLB - 422 - 74.0 30 tackles with three sacks

19. DeVonta Smith - WR - 425 - 72.6 (23 receptions for 426-yards with 4 TDs)

20. Jedrick Willis - T - 656 - 71.7

21. Alex Leatherwood - G - 663 - 70.9

22. Dylan Moses - ILB - 500 - 70.4 61 tackles with 9 for loss, 3.5 sacks

23. Lester Cotton - G - 484 - 67.4

24. Ross Pierschbacher - C - 682 - 66.1

25. Hale Hentges - TE - 360 - 56.7 Two touchdown catches this season

Overall Offense

Tua Tagovailoa - QB - 484 - 92.2

Jonah Williams - T - 638 - 88.1

Jerry Jeudy - WR - 550 - 87.1

Jaylen Waddle - WR - 333 - 86.3

Irv Smith - TE - 386 - 84.8

Henry Ruggs - WR - 472 - 79.2

DeVonta Smith - WR - 425 - 72.6

Jedrick Willis - T - 656 - 71.7

Alex Leatherwood - G - 663 - 70.9

Lester Cotton - G - 484 - 67.4

Ross Pierschbacher - C - 682 - 66.1

Hale Hentges - TE - 360 - 56.7

Overall Defense

Quinnen Williams - DL - 431 - 95.8

Deionte Thompson - S - 621 - 91.8

Xavier McKinney - S - 630 - 85.7

Raekwon Davis - DE - 489 - 83.1

Shyheim Carter - CB - 485 - 81.9

Christian Miller - OLB - 360 - 80.7

Isaiah Buggs - DE - 477 - 78.0

Trevon Diggs - CB - 345 - 76.6

Saivion Smith - CB - 485 - 76.0

Patrick Surtain - CB - 613 - 75.9

Mack Wilson - ILB - 600 - 75.4

Anfernee Jennings - OLB - 422 - 74.0

Dylan Moses - ILB - 500 - 70.4

About PFF

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be..