The Crimson Tide are currently ranked No. 1 overall in the latest Rivals.com Class of 2020 recruiting rankings. As of April 4, Alabama has a total of 14 verbal commitments, which includes one pledge from a Five-star and seven Four-star early commitments. Today, we are going recap the last week in recruiting to bring you up to speed on anything you may have missed.

Four-star linebacker B.J. Ojulari visited Alabama on April 1. Ojulari is a 6-foot-3, 220 pound outside linebacker out of Marietta, Georgia that is currently forecasted as a Georgia lean. As mentioned Ojulari visited Alabama earlier this week and then visited Auburn on Wednesday. Sources tell us that Alabama is still very much in play for Ojulari, so don’t read too much into a far-out Georgia commitment just yet. Outside linebacker is always going to be a position of need, but keep in mind, Alabama has a strong commitment from Five-star Chris Braswell which is obviously a huge early commitment.



Five-star running back Kendall Milton out of Clovis, California announced that he will be visiting Alabama on April 17. Milton who is currently forecasted as an Oklahoma lean is rated as the No. 2 overall running back in the Class of 2020 and fits the mold of an Alabama back with a frame of 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. Along with Alabama, other schools to get an early visit from Milton include Ohio State, Georgia, and LSU.