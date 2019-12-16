News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 16:30:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Football recruiting Insider Report

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.
Five-star LB Demouy Kennedy will sign his LOI on Wednesday.
Five-star LB Demouy Kennedy will sign his LOI on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

Get the very latest on every key Alabama football recruiting target a few days before the early signing period!Will the Crimson Tide finish with bang on Wednesday?-------------->CLICK HERE!<-------...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}