Alabama Crimson Tide football No. 1 in both polls after win in opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama remained atop both major national polls released Tuesday following its 51-14 victory over Louisville.
Alabama led the Associated Press Top 25, earning 48 of 61 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson earned 12 first-place votes, while No. 5 Wisconsin earned one. No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Ohio State rounded out the top five.
In the Coaches Poll, Alabama received 59 of 63 possible first-place votes to earn the top spot. No. 2 Clemson earned three first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the lone remaining vote. Georgia moved up one spot to No. 3, while Oklahoma remained at No. 5.
Six other SEC teams joined Alabama in the AP Top 25, including No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.
The same seven SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 15 LSU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (48 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (59 first-place votes
|
2
|
Clemson (12)
|
Clemson (3)
|
3
|
Georiga
|
Georgia
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State (1)
|
5
|
Wisconsin (1)
|
Oklahoma
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
Wisconsin
|
7
|
Auburn
|
Auburn
|
8
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
9
|
Washington
|
Stanford
|
10
|
Stanford
|
Penn State
|
11
|
LSU
|
Washington
|
12
|
Virginia Tech
|
Southern California
|
13
|
Penn State
|
Michigan State
|
14
|
West Virginia
|
Virginia Tech
|
15
|
Michigan State
|
LSU
|
16
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
17
|
Southern California
|
West Virginia
|
18
|
Mississippi State
|
Mississippi State
|
19
|
Central Florida
|
Boise State
|
20
|
Boise State
|
Central Florida
|
21
|
Michigan
|
Miami
|
22
|
Miami
|
Michigan
|
23
|
Oregon
|
Oklahoma State
|
24
|
South Carolina
|
South Carolina
|
25
|
Florida
|
Florida