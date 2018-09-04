Ticker
Alabama Crimson Tide football No. 1 in both polls after win in opener

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

USA Today Photo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama remained atop both major national polls released Tuesday following its 51-14 victory over Louisville.

Alabama led the Associated Press Top 25, earning 48 of 61 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson earned 12 first-place votes, while No. 5 Wisconsin earned one. No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Ohio State rounded out the top five.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama received 59 of 63 possible first-place votes to earn the top spot. No. 2 Clemson earned three first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the lone remaining vote. Georgia moved up one spot to No. 3, while Oklahoma remained at No. 5.

Six other SEC teams joined Alabama in the AP Top 25, including No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.

The same seven SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn, No. 15 LSU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.

National polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (48 first-place votes)

Alabama (59 first-place votes

2

Clemson (12)

Clemson (3)

3

Georiga

Georgia

4

Ohio State

Ohio State (1)

5

Wisconsin (1)

Oklahoma

6

Oklahoma

Wisconsin

7

Auburn

Auburn

8

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

9

Washington

Stanford

10

Stanford

Penn State

11

LSU

Washington

12

Virginia Tech

Southern California

13

Penn State

Michigan State

14

West Virginia

Virginia Tech

15

Michigan State

LSU

16

TCU

TCU

17

Southern California

West Virginia

18

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

19

Central Florida

Boise State

20

Boise State

Central Florida

21

Michigan

Miami

22

Miami

Michigan

23

Oregon

Oklahoma State

24

South Carolina

South Carolina

25

Florida

Florida

