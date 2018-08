Alabama football placed a total of 10 players on the 2018 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Teams, the league announced on Thursday. The 10 selections is the second-most from one school on the 2018 squads.



The Crimson Tide had a league-leading five players on the first team this year, including Raekwon Davis (DL), Damien Harris (RB), Ross Pierschbacher (OL), Jonah Williams (OL) and Mack Wilson (LB). Earning second-team honors were Isaiah Buggs (DL), Lester Cotton Sr. (OL), Trevon Diggs (AP), Anfernee Jennings (LB) and Deionte Thompson (DB).

The preseason first-team honor from the league's coaches is the second for Pierschbacher and Williams during their careers and the first for Davis, Harris and Wilson. Diggs was a third-team selection a year ago while Buggs, Cotton, Jennings and Thompson are being honored for the first time.

All 14 SEC schools were represented by at least one player, including seven schools with six or more selections each. Ten SEC schools had at least one first-team All-SEC pick.

Alabama returns 12 starters from last season's squad that finished 13-1 and won the school’s 17th national championship. The Tide has claimed four of the last six SEC titles and five of the last nine national championships. Across the last 10 seasons under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama owns a 125-14 (.899) record.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide opens its 2018 season on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Fla., against Louisville in theCamping World Kickoff Game at Camping World Stadium. The matchup between the Tide and Cardinals is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ABC.