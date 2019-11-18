TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While No. 5 Alabama is still licking its wounds due to the loss of Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback isn’t the only player the Crimson Tide will be missing in the coming weeks. During his Monday news conference, Nick Saban listed receiver Henry Ruggs III (hip), and defensive linemen Raekwon Davis (ankle) and D.J. Dale (knee) as questionable for this week's game against Western Carolina.

Ruggs suffered his injury after taking a big hit in the third quarter and did not return to the game. The junior is third on the team with 32 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

Davis left the game on a cart just before the half after he could not put pressure on his left leg. The senior has 37 tackles including two for a loss and .5 sacks.

Dale did not play in the second half and was seen walking off the field with a limp and in a sweatshirt and wind pants immediately after the game. The freshman nose guard has 17 tackles, including three for a loss and one sack.

Later during the news conference, Saban said backup defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis might also miss this week's game further depleting Alabama's depth up front.

“We have three guys in the front who are all questionable for this game,” Saban said. “We basically played the guys that we had available to us. I think both of the young guys went in (Byron Young) and (Justin Eboigbe) both did a pretty good job playing, but they have played all year long, so it wasn’t like they’ve never played before. (Christian Barmore) got to play a little bit more because of it. He’s been getting better and better as a player.

“So we will actually have to play a couple of guys this game that have not played. But they have games left, so this would not negate the opportunity that they could still be redshirted if they ended up playing in this game. We have seven scholarship guys left in the defensive line, and they’ll all have to make a contribution.”

The "couple of guys" Saban referred to are freshmen defensive linemen Braylen Ingraham and Ishmael Sophsher. Ingraham recorded a tackle in his lone appearance against Ole Miss, while Sopsher has yet to see the field.

Alabama (9-1, 6-1) will host FCS opponent Western Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Following this week’s game, the Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.