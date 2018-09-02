Alabama Crimson Tide Football Hot 11 after Louisville
Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!
More: The Recap | Stats | Interviews: Saban | Josh Jacobs | Deionte Thompson
About: Each Sunday night following the game, our staff will list 11 players that impressed. Here is our week one edition.
Offensive MVP - Tua Tagovailoa - Quarterback
Analysis: The first touchdown of the season thrown by Tagovailoa should be a precursor of the incredible things to come from the highly talented sophomore. Evading defenders, cutting back on the field, and keeping his eyes downfield allowed him to connect with receiver Jerry Jeudy, for a Top 10 play of the season. Saban spoke about his ability to keep his eyes downfield following the game
“Tua played well and made some really good throws -- I mean, really good throws.” said Saban. “Very accurate throws, put the ball right on guys. When they had halfway decent coverage, he made good decisions for the most part.”
During the evening, Tagovailoa displayed a high level of effectiveness throwing the football, placing the ball with NFL type accuracy throughout the game.
Game Stats: 12 of 16 passing for 227-yards with two touchdowns
Defensive MVP - Deionte Thompson - Defensive Back
Analysis: ESPN interviewed former Alabama safety and Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick who was in attendance Saturday and Fitzpatrick was quick to point out that “DT” as he referred to him is a playmaker that loves the game of football.
The ballhawk recorded an interception in the end-zone and nearly picked off another pass on the sideline later in the game. Along with his ability to read the quarterback, we saw Thompson come up to put the “BOOM” on ball carriers and it’s apparent that he’s the man in this new face secondary group.
Game Stats: 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Joshua Jacobs - Running Back/Kick Returner
Analysis: Jacobs looked like Alabama’s best running back last night. Big statement considering Alabama has three of the best running backs in college football alongside him. One ESPN analyst referred to his playing style is similar to Philadephia Eagles specialist Darren Sproles.
When Nick Saban was asked about Jacobs, Saban said, “I think I saw the same thing you saw. Did pretty good. We've known he's always been an explosive kickoff returner. You know, I thought he did a great job on the kickoff return.”
Jacobs proved Saturday that he is capable of being a home run type back and a special teams weapon. Alabama fans have to be thrilled he’s healthy.
Game Stats: 122-yards total, 45 rushing, 77 return yards, two touchdowns
Not yet a subscriber?
Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!
More Coverage
More: The Recap | Stats | Interviews: Saban | Josh Jacobs | Deionte Thompson