



About: Each Sunday night following the game, our staff will list 11 players that impressed. Here is our week one edition.

Offensive MVP - Tua Tagovailoa - Quarterback

Analysis: The first touchdown of the season thrown by Tagovailoa should be a precursor of the incredible things to come from the highly talented sophomore. Evading defenders, cutting back on the field, and keeping his eyes downfield allowed him to connect with receiver Jerry Jeudy, for a Top 10 play of the season. Saban spoke about his ability to keep his eyes downfield following the game

“Tua played well and made some really good throws -- I mean, really good throws.” said Saban. “Very accurate throws, put the ball right on guys. When they had halfway decent coverage, he made good decisions for the most part.”

During the evening, Tagovailoa displayed a high level of effectiveness throwing the football, placing the ball with NFL type accuracy throughout the game.

Game Stats: 12 of 16 passing for 227-yards with two touchdowns

Defensive MVP - Deionte Thompson - Defensive Back



