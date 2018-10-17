The gaudy stats and on-field performance match up well as Tagovailoa has shown incredible accuracy and performed well from a clean pocket (158.1 passer rating) and when pressured (112.5 passer rating).

The following is from our friends at Pro-Football Focus. Four members of the Crimson Tide have made their midseason All-American Team.

Williams and his counterpart have backed up preseason expectations as Williams has allowed only four pressures on 192 pass-blocking attempts this season. Williams has the edge as a run-blocker, ranking fourth in the nation with an 82.0 grade.

No player has dominated quite like Williams this fall, posting the top grade among all defensive players due to his disruptive nature against both the run and the pass. His 96.1 grade against the run tops all interior defensive linemen and he’s tied for second with a 90.4 pass-rush grade.

While he’s cooled off from his hot start, Thompson is still the top playmaking safety in the nation as he leads the way with a 91.0 coverage grade while picking off two passes and breaking up five passes.

1st Team Offense

QB - Tua Tagovailoa - 92.8

Tagovailoa has been even better than anticipated before the season began, completing passes at a high rate and even fielding the nation’s highest passer rating from a clean pocket (158.1).

WR - Jerry Jeudy - 84.4

Emerging as one of the nation’s best deep threats with Tagovailoa at the helm, Jeudy leads the conference with his 27.1 yards per reception. He’s hauled in 705 yards and 252 yards after the catch, forcing six missed tackles, sporting the SEC’s third-highest YAC/reception rate (behind two teammates).

WR - Jaylen Waddle - 85.5

Waddle may be the top true freshman by season’s end at this pace, rocketing up the charts with more time on the field. He’s hauled in 77.3% of his targeted passes (17 of 19 catchable passes) for 340 yards and has racked up an impressive 147 yards after the catch and forced four missed tackles.

Jonah Williams - 86.2

Among qualifying tackles with a full season’s worth of snaps, Williams is the highest-graded tackle in the country and was selected to our Midseason All-American Team in the process. On 192 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed just four pressures, including no sacks allowed.

1st Team Defense

DL - Quinnen Williams

The nation’s highest-graded player at any position has proven unblockable this year. Selected to the Midseason All-American Team, Williams has racked up 22 defensive stops and 21 total QB pressures – each tied among the top for interior defensive linemen in the conference.

S - Deionte Thompson

On our Heisman Hopefuls list just a few weeks ago, Thompson has slowed his play recently, yet is still the nation’s highest-graded safety. He has broken up five passes, intercepted two and also brought in a sack and a forced fumble on the season, making splash plays for Alabama seemingly at will.