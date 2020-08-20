The high school football season kicks off this weekend with plenty of Alabama commitments in action. Andrew Bone has organized what we are dubbing "Following the future." Scroll down to see which prospects are kicking off their season this weekend. Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Alabama high school football

Mobile Christian will host Monroe County on Friday night.

Prattville battles Wetumpka on Friday night at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Lee High school travels to Daphne on Friday night.

Thompson will host Oxford in a heavyweight showdown on Saturday night.

Williamson travels to LeFlore on Thursday night.

Texas high school football

The high school football season in Texas is currently scheduled to begin on September 24. The Brockermeyer twins will see their season kick-off on October 2.

Florida High School Football

South Florida remains in a holding pattern with chances of a fall season appearing very slim. High school football practice for the rest of the state will begin next week.

Georgia high school football

Peach County is currently scheduled to begin its season on September 4 at home against Northside (Warner Robins).

Louisiana high school football

The high school football season in Louisiana is currently scheduled to begin the second weekend in October (8-10).

Mississippi high school football

Philadelphia is scheduled to open its season on September 4 at Leake Central (Carthage, Mississippi).

Ohio high school football

The high school football season in Ohio begins on September 4. La Salle will travel to Elder next Friday.

Seasons Postponed

There is not a high school football season in Maryland this fall. Other surrounding areas without football this fall include: North Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Junior college football

East Mississippi C.C. will not have a fall football season.

