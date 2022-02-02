Alabama Crimson Tide football finalizes Class of 2022

From UA Athletics

Alabama Football Adds TE Danny Lewis to Finish the 2022 Recruiting Effort

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football announced the addition of tight end Danny Lewis to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

Lewis joins 23 signees from the Early Signing Period, and they come from 10 states, including Alabama (7), Georgia (4), Florida (3), Louisiana (3), Mississippi (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Virginia (1), while one resides from Canada.

Among the 24 players in the 2022 recruiting class:

- Seven of the signees are five-star prospects (Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson) and 17 of the players are four-star athletes by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

- Twenty-one players in the Top247: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett, Ty Simpson

- Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Elijah Brown, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Isaiah Hastings, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jaheim Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson

- Nineteen newcomers were ranked in the ESPN300: Jeremiah Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Trequon Fegans, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Kendrick Law, Earl Little Jr., Jamarion Miller, Shawn Murphy, Amari Niblack, Jahiem Oatis, Khurtiss Perry, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Elijah Pritchett and Ty Simpson

2021-22 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster (Alphabetical)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Jeremiah Alexander LB 6-2 258 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Aaron Anderson WR 5-9 184 New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Isaiah Bond WR 5-11 175 Buford, Ga./Buford

Tyler Booker OL 6-5 332 New Haven, Conn./IMG Academy

Elijah Brown TE 6-5 238 Dayton, Ohio/Wayne

Jihaad Campbell LB 6-3 225 Erial, N.J./IMG Academy

Trequon Fegans DB 6-2 185 Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Isaiah Hastings DL 6-4 290 Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Emmanuel Henderson RB 6-1 185 Hartford, Ala./Geneva County

Antonio Kite DB 6-1 180 Anniston, Ala./Anniston

Kendrick Law WR 5-11 193 Shreveport, La./Captain Shreve

Danny Lewis TE 6-4 255 New Iberia, La./Westgate

Earl Little Jr. DB 6-1 180 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage

Jamarion Miller RB 5-10 201 Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy

Shawn Murphy LB 6-2 224 Manassas, Va./Unity Reed

Amari NiBlack ATH 6-4 225 Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood

Jaheim Oatis DL 6-5 370 Columbia, Miss./Columbia

Khurtiss Perry DL 6-2 264 Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road

Jake Pope DB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga./Buford

Kobe Prentice WR 5-10 171 Calera, Ala./Calera

Shazz Preston WR 6-0 190 Saint James, La./Saint James

Elijah Pritchett OL 6-6 300 Columbus, Ga./Carver

Dayne Shor OL 6-5 308 Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark

Ty Simpson QB 6-2 198 Martin, Tenn./Westview





JEREMIAH ALEXANDER

LB, 6-2, 258, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

The top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in his class … a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite … the sixth-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals … No. 18 on the ESPN300, the second-ranked defensive end and No. 10 player in the Southeast Region according to ESPN … the top-ranked edge rusher and 17th-ranked prospect nationally on the 247Composite … tabbed as a five-star and the No. 32 ranked player on the On300 list according to On3 and 13th in the On3 Consensus … earned a four-star grade by 247Sports, who listed him as the No. 5 edge rusher and 49th-rated recruit in the country … the top-rated player at his position and in the state while also being tabbed as the No. 17 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team by PrepStar … earned MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 … totaled 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High School … helped the Warriors to the state title in 2021 … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior campaign … coached by Mark Freeman at THS … signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia among a multitude of offers.

AARON ANDERSON

WR, 5-9, 184, New Orleans, La./Edna Karr

Speedy wideout who also excelled on the gridiron and the track in high school … a five-star in the 247Composite … five-star by Rivals and ranked No. 23 nationally and the No. 3 receiver … a four-star by On3 and listed as the No. 54 overall player on the On300 rankings from On3 and No. 35 in the On3 Consensus … No. 68 prospect on the ESPN300 and ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 35 player in the Southeast Region … the No. 3 player from Louisiana by Rivals.com … tabbed the No. 10 wideout and No. 6 player from Louisiana on the rankings from both ESPN.com and PrepStar … 247Composite listed him as the No. 34 player and No. 4 wide receiver nationally … also ranked as the Composite’s No. 1-ranked player in the state … No. 48 overall and the No. 5 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Brice Brown at Edna Karr High School where he helped the Cougars to multiple state titles … also set numerous track records while at EKHS … signed with the Crimson Tide after decommitting from in-state LSU.

ISAIAH BOND

WR, 5-11, 175, Buford, Ga./Buford

An explosive playmaker out of Georgia … a unanimous four-star prospect … tabbed as the No. 72 ranked player on the On300 list in On3’s rankings and 60th the On3 Consensus … No. 51 on the 247Composite, the site’s No. 2 athlete and No. 5 player in the state of Georgia … No. 42 on the Top247 list and rated as 247Sports’ No. 2 athlete and No. 5 player in the state … the No. 70 prospect on the Rivals250, the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 5 player in Georgia … No. 71 on the ESPN300, the No. 7 receiver, the No. 36 recruit in the Southeast Region and No. 9 player in the state … On3 ranks Bond as the No. 12 reciever and No. 7 player in Georgia … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … won the Georgia 6A 100-meter (10.51) and 200-meter (21.19) state titles as a junior with personal bests of 10.48 (100 meters) and 21.05 (200 meters) … played for head coach Bryant Appling at Buford High School … chose Alabama over Florida and Georgia.

TYLER BOOKER

OL, 6-5, 332, Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy

Versatile lineman who is one of the top offensive line recruits in his class … a five-star offensive tackle and the No. 10 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com … also tabbed the No. 5 player in the Southeast Region, the No. 2 offensive tackle and third-ranked signee from Florida … a five-star and the 14th ranked player in the On300 rankings by On3 who is listed as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in the state … ranked 28th nationally in the On3 Consensus and the No. 3 tackle … the fifth-ranked offensive guard and No. 109 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com … the No. 8 offensive tackle by 247Sports and No. 7 in the 247Composite … No. 56 nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 10 in Florida … No. 59 in the Top247 and seventh in the Sunshine State … tabbed as the 10th-ranked offensive tackle and fifth-ranked player from Florida by PrepStar … No. 46 nationally and the No. 7 player from Florida by 247Sports … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by former NFL linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

ELIJAH BROWN

TE, 6-5, 238, Dayton, Ohio/Wayne

A playmaker at tight end who hails from Ohio … a consensus four-star prospect who is equally adept at making plays in the passing game while being a proven run blocker … listed at No. 238 in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 8 tight end and No. 10 player in Ohio … Rivals ranks him as the No. 10 tight end in the nation and 10th-ranked player in Ohio … On3 lists him at No. 285 in its On300 rankings and the No. 16 tight end … the On3 Consensus has him 247th nationally and the No. 11 tight end … rated No. 312 on the 247Composite, the No. 13 tight end and No. 12 player in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 9 tight end in the country, the No. 42 prospect in the Midwest Region and the No. 11 player in the state … four-star according to PrepStar … as a junior, caught 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown while helping block for a ground attack at Wayne High School that churned out 1,754 yards on just 277 attempts .. played for head coach Roosevelt Mukes at WHS … chose Alabama over Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

JIHAAD CAMPBELL

LB, 6-3, 225, Erial, N.J./IMG Academy

An elite outside linebacker/edge player … a five-star according to On3, 247Sports and Rivals.com … the third-ranked player in the On3 rankings and the No. 1 edge and No. 1 player in Florida … the On3 Consensus lists him at No. 15 nationally, the second-ranked edge and the No. 3 player in the state … ranked as the No. 16 player nationally in the Top247 while 247Sports ranked him as the No. 1 edge player in the country and the No. 3 player in Florida … the 247Composite’s 21st-ranked player nationally, the No. 2 edge and No. 3 recruit in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 4 outside linebacker and the No. 40th-ranked player in the ESPN300 -… listed as the No. 19 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 6 player in Florida by ESPN … Rivals.com rated him 29th in the final Rivals250 and the No. 2 outside linebacker … played his first three seasons of prep football at Timber Creek High School in Erial, N.J., for head coach Brian Wright … spent his senior season at IMG Academy for head coach Thomas “Pepper” Johnson … in 2020 at Timber Creek, Campbell played in seven games at receiver and defensive end … caught 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns while recording 45 tackles and seven sacks … chose Alabama over Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.

TREQUON FEGANS

DB, 6-2, 185, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson

Continues the pipeline from Thompson High School to Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 116 on the 247Composite, the No. 14 cornerback and No. 7 player in the state of Alabama … earned the No. 90 spot nationally from PrepStar who also rated him as the No. 10 corner in the country and the fifth-ranked player in the state … No. 104 on the Top247 list while also being tabbed the No. 14 corner and No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports … ESPN.com’s No. 66 player on the ESPN300 … also the No. 9 cornerback, No. 33 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Alabama by ESPN … No. 148 on the On3 consensus … ranked 178th in the On300 rankings by On3 … listed at No. 194 on the Rivals250 … also ranked as the No. 12 corner and No. 10 player in the state by Rivals.com … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Mark Freeman at Thompson High School where he helped lead the Warriors to three straight Alabama 7A State Championships … chose Alabama over Miami.

ISAIAH HASTINGS

DL, 6-4, 290, Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

A Canadian product that joins the Crimson Tide after playing last season for head coach Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Florida … earned the No. 52 spot in the On300 rankings by On3 … the On3 consensus rankings tab him as the No. 142 ranked recruit … a four-star prospect who ranks 138th nationally in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 19 player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked No. 237 on the 247Composite, the No. 30 defensive lineman and the No. 27 player in Florida … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 15 defensive tackle and the No. 34 player in Florida … a four-star by ESPN who also tabbed him the No. 35 defensive tackle, No. 188 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 61 recruit in the state … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.

EMMANUEL HENDERSON

RB, 6-1, 185, Hartford, Ala./Geneva County

One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation … a 247Composite five-star player who is ranked 39th nationally, the No. 2 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama … ranked 29th on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s third-ranked running back … also rated as the No. 13 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com … No. 58 on the Top247 list, the No. 2 running back and No. 3 player in the state according to 247Sports … the On3 consensus has him ranked as the No. 42 recruit … Rivals.com’s No. 62 recruit on the Rivals250, the No. 4 athlete and third-ranked player in Alabama … a five-star by PrepStar who is the outlet’s No. 34 signee nationally and the No. 2 running back … On3 lists him as No. 89 in its On300 list … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Jim Bob Striplin at Geneva County High School where he rushed for 1,447 yards as a junior with 20 touchdowns … accounted for 1,996 yards and 32 scores as a sophomore … 2A all-state selection as a junior in 2020 … a three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

ANTONIO KITE

DB, 6-1, 180, Anniston, Ala./Anniston

One of the top football players in Alabama who has excelled on both sides of the football … expected to focus on defensive back at Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked 118th on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com’s No. 13 athlete, No. 53 player in the Southeast Region and No. 8 signee from the state of Alabama … On3 tabbed him as the No. 110 player in its On300 … No. 173 on the Rivals250, the No. 10 athlete nationally and the No. 9 player from the state … No. 164 on the 247Composite, the No. 8 athlete and No. 9 player in Alabama … the On3 consensus ranks him as the No. 167 recruit nationally … No. 224 on the Top247 list by 247Sports while also being tabbed the No. 10 athlete overall and No. 11 player in the state … No. 172 recruit nationally by PrepStar and the No. 7 athlete in the nation … an outstanding basketball player as well, Kite was named the 2020 ASWA 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game … coached by Rico White at Anniston High School … chose Alabama over South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.

KENDRICK LAW

ATH, 5-11, 193, Shreveport, La./Captain Shreve

Versatile player who can contribute at multiple positions as one of the nation’s top athletes … a four-star signee by all major recruiting sites … the third-ranked athlete and No. 85 recruit nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 5 player from Louisiana … No. 85 overall and the third-ranked athlete in the country on the 247Composite … the Composite’s No. 8 player from Louisiana … ranked as the No. 92 player nationally according to the On300 list by On3 … the No. 96 ranked recruit in the On3 consensus … the No. 100 signee on the Rivals250 while also being tabbed the No. 6 athlete and 11th-rated player from Louisiana by Rivals.com … No. 83 on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com’s No. 12 athlete nationally, the No. 50 prospect overall in the Southeast Region and the eighth-ranked player from his home state … coached by Bryant Sepuvaldo at Captain Shreve High School … also excelled in track for the Gators … chose Alabama over Florida State, LSU and Texas.

DANNY LEWIS

TE, 6-4, 255, New Iberia, La./Westgate

Physical hybrid tight end from Louisiana … a three-star recruit by all major outlets … Rivals.com lists him as the No. 19 tight end overall … tabbed the No. 25 tight end and No. 39 player from Louisiana according to ESPN.com’s rankings … No. 30 tight end and no. 25 player in his home state by 247Sports … the Composite’s No. 40 tight end and No. 36 player from Louisiana … coached by Ryan Antoine at Westgate High School … chose Alabama over Florida, LSU and Cincinnati.

EARL LITTLE JR.

DB, 6-1, 180, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage

One of the top defensive back prospects coming out of the talent-rich state of Florida … a unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … listed as the No. 38 overall recruit in the On300 rankings by On3 … the No. 83 recruit and No. 12 corner in the country by 247Sports … also tabbed as the No. 12 player from Florida by 247Sports … the No. 15 player from the state on Rivals.com … the 81st-rated player on the Rivals100 and No. 9 cornerback nationally by Rivals … the No. 84 recruit in the On3 consensus rankings … listed as the No. 105 player in the country and the No. 12 cornerback on the 247Composite … ESPN.com’s 24th-ranked corner and the No. 207 player on the ESPN300 … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage High School … son of former NFL player Earl Little … chose Alabama over in-state Florida State and Miami along with LSU among his 30-plus offers.

JAMARION MILLER

RB, 5-10, 201, Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy

Highly regarded running back recruit from the talent-rich state of Texas … a four-star prospect by all major outlets … tabbed as the No. 83 overall player in the On300 rankings by On3 … the No. 78 player overall and No. 4 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports … also listed as the No. 16 player from Texas by 247 … the No. 95 recruit nationally in the On3 consensus … listed as the No. 18 prospect from Texas along with the No. 6 running back and 86th-rated recruit overall on the 247Composite … No. 104 on the Rivals250 and the sixth-ranked running back by the site … also tabbed the No. 14 player from Texas by Rivals … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 117 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 8 running back overall … the 30th-rated player from the Midlands Region and No. 22 player in Texas by ESPN … coached by Joe Willis at Tyler Legacy … totaled 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 380 receiving yards and six scores for the Red Raiders during his senior season … owns the TLHS school record for career rushing yards with nearly 5,000 across four seasons … chose Alabama over in-state Texas.

SHAWN MURPHY

LB, 6-2, 224, Manassas, Va./Unity Reed

A four-star linebacker by all major outlets … the top-ranked inside linebacker by ESPN.com … Rivals’ second ranked linebacker … No. 36 recruit on the ESPN300, the second-ranked player from his home state and the No. 3 overall recruit in the East Region by the site … No. 48 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 3 player from Virginia … the No. 23 player on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and the outlet’s third-ranked linebacker and second-ranked player in the state of Virginia … the No. 62 recruit in the On3 consensus … listed as the No. 6 inside backer and No. 71 recruit in the country on the 247Composite … On3 has him ranked No. 116 in the On300 rankings … the No. 141 player nationally and No. 12 linebacker by 247Sports while also being tabbed the site’s No. 3 player in Virginia … tallied 113 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, to go with a pair of interceptions as a senior … selected as the 2021 Butkus Award winner for high school … also earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game and All-American Bowl … coached by Carroll Walker at Unity Reed High School … signed with the Crimson Tide over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

AMARI NIBLACK

ATH, 6-4, 225, Clearwater, Fla./Lakewood

One of the top athletes in his class who can slot in at wideout or tight end … a five-star recruit by On3 … the 27th-ranked prospect on the On300 list … a four-star recruit by all other major outlets … the No. 4 athlete and No. 98 player nationally by 247Sports … the 247Composite has him tabbed as the No. 5 athlete and the 144th ranked player nationally … No. 140 on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team … evaluated as a wide receiver by Rivals.com who has him listed as the No. 17 receiver overall and No. 16 player from Florida … also earned the No. 93 spot on the Rivals250 list … ESPN.com’s No. 297 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 8 tight end/H-back in the country … ranked 37th in the state of Florida and the No. 118 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN … coached by Cory Moore at Lakewood High School … also a standout basketball player for the Spartans …chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

JAHEIM OATIS

DL, 6-4, 370, Columbia, Miss./Columbia

Powerful offensive lineman from neighboring Mississippi … earned a five-star ranking as the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and 10th-ranked defensive tackle nationally by PrepStar … a four-star recruit by all other major outlets … No. 37 on the ESPN300 and the fourth-ranked defensive tackle in the country … also listed as the No. 17 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in Mississippi by ESPN … listed as the No. 79 recruit in the On3 consensus … the No. 97 recruit on the Rivals250 along with being tabbed the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 3 player from Mississippi by Rivals.com … the top-ranked player in Mississippi according to 247Sports … 247Sports’ No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 91 player overall … listed as the No. 70 player and the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country on the 247Composite … earned the No. 114 spot in the On300 rankings by On3 … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … earned a spot on the Clarion Ledger’s 2020 All-State Team as a junior thanks to his 65 tackles, including 18 for loss and three sacks, to go with four field goal blocks … coached by Chip Bilderback at Columbia High School … chose Alabama over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with LSU.

KHURTISS PERRY

DL, 6-2, 264, Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road

In-state defensive lineman who is rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … the No. 2 player from Alabama by 247Sports who also listed him as the No. 53 prospect nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman … also tabbed the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN.com who listed him as the eighth-ranked defensive tackle and 28th-ranked player in the Southeast Region … the No. 58 prospect on the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 64 recruit nationally and the No. 10 defensive lineman overall on the 247Composite … the On3 consensus rankings list him as the No. 65 recruit nationally … tabbed as the No. 96 overall recruit in the On300 rankings by On3 … the No. 108 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals.com … helped Pike Road to a state championship in 2021 … recorded 76 tackles, including 22 sacks, with 30 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as a senior … earned a spot in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Browning at PRHS … chose Alabama over Auburn along with Clemson and Texas.

JAKE POPE

DB, 6-1, 190, Buford, Ga./Buford

Talented defensive back from neighboring Georgia … also saw time at wide receiver and as a return specialist in high school … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports, On3 and PrepStar … No. 299 on the On300 rankings by On3 … ranked No. 300 in the On3 consensus rankings … ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 34 player from the state … rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar … the No. 30 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 30 player in Georgia … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite … coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School … helped the Wolves to multiple state championships during his time on the varsity squad … also a highly regarded baseball player … signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

KOBE PRENTICE

WR, 5-10, 171, Calera, Ala./Calera

An explosive athlete out of Calera … a unanimous four-star prospect … On3 list him as the No. 37 player nationally in its On300 rankings … No. 73 overall recruit in the On3 consensus … the 247Composite’s 77th player nationally, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Alabama … listed as the No. 88 player on the Top247 list by 247Sports … also the site’s No. 15 receiver and the No. 4 player in Alabama … No. 78 on the Rivals250 while also being listed as the No. 14 wideout and the fourth-ranked player in the state … listed at No. 84 on the ESPN300 while the site also rates him as the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Alabama … a track standout as well with a 10.8 100-meter time … finished sixth in the state at the 6A level in the 100-meter dash … caught 41 passes for 711 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior … coached by Jason Hamlin at Calera High School … chose Alabama over Mississippi State and Maryland.

SHAZZ PRESTON

WR, 6-0, 190, Saint James, La./Saint James

Considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country … gives the Tide another playmaker on the outside … a five-star by ESPN and the No. 15 player in the nation … a four-star prospect by all other outlets … ESPN rank him as the No. 3 receiver, No. 8 player in the Southwest Region and the second ranked player in Louisiana … the No. 5 receiver in the nation, No. 44 player on the Rivals100 and the No. 5 recruit in Louisiana according to Rivals.com … No. 55 on the 247Composite, the No. 8 receiver and the No. 5 player in the state of Louisiana … the No. 46 recruit nationally in On3’s consensus rankings … 119th in the Top247, the No. 20 wideout and No. 9 player in the state by 247Sports … No. 135 in On3’s On300 rankings … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Robert Valdez at Saint James High School … chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU and Texas.

ELIJAH PRITCHETT

OT, 6-6, 300, Columbus, Ga./Carver

One of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle who is a five-star by Rivals and 247Sports … tabbed as a four-star by the 247Composite, ESPN.com and On3 … rated No. 22 in the Rivals250, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 player in Georgia … the On3 consensus rankings list him as the No. 34 recruit … the No. 43 prospect nationally in the On300 rankings according to On3 … ranked No. 36 on the 247Composite, the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Georgia … listed 30th in the Top247 … rated as the No. 4 tackle and No. 4 player in Georgia by 247Sports … the No. 8 player in the state by ESPN.com while ranking 97th on the ESPN300, the No. 12 tackle and No. 42 player in the Southeast Region … earned a spot in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Corey Joyner at Carver High School … chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia and USC.

DAYNE SHOR

OT, 6-6, 308, Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark

Offensive lineman from neighboring Georgia … a four-star recruit and the No. 35 offensive tackle in the country according to ESPN.com … also listed as the No. 171 player in the Southeast Region and No. 37 signee in the state of Georgia by ESPN … earned a four-star grade from PrepStar who listed him as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country … a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and on the 247Composite … the Composite’s No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 35 player in Georgia … coached by Mike Palmieri at Denmark High School … chose Alabama over Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

TY SIMPSON

QB, 6-2, 198, Martin, Tenn./Westview

One of the top quarterback prospects in the nation … a five-star quarterback on the 247Composite and the No. 25 recruit overall in the country … the No. 3 quarterback on the Composite and the No. 2 player from the state of Tennessee … PrepStar’s second-ranked quarterback and the No. 25 player on the outlet’s Top 150 Dream Team … ranked as the No. 1 quarterback by the On3 consensus and No. 21 ranked recruit nationally … On3’s third-ranked quarterback on the On300 list and the No. 30 prospect overall … the No. 28 player nationally, the No. 4 signal-caller and the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports … rated No. 34 in the Rivals250 and the No. 3 quarterback in the nation while ranking as the No. 2 player in the state … No. 33 on the ESPN300 and the No. 2 quarterback in the country … also rated as the No. 14 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 in Tennessee by ESPN.com … named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns – just three interceptions – while rushing for 862 yards and 11 scores on 92 carries … led Westview High School to the 2A Tennessee State Championship under the direction of head coach Jarod Neal … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and was selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … threw for 1,888 yards as a junior on just 203 attempts with 20 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards and seven scores … chose Alabama over Clemson, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Alabama also added three transfers to the roster in January with receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU).

2022 Alabama Football Transfers Roster (Alphabetical)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Jermaine Burton WR 6-0 200 Jr. Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia

Jahmyr Gibbs RB 5-11 200 Jr. Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech

Eli Ricks DB 6-2 190 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU

JERMAINE BURTON

WR, 6-0, 200, Jr., Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia

GEORGIA (2020-21): Played in 24 games in his two-year stint at Georgia … totaled 26 catches for a team-high 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore … led the Bulldogs with 19.1 yards per catch in 2021 … played in all 10 games during his freshman season … caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 58 player nationally and the eighth-ranked player from California … the No. 15 wide receiver nationally and No. 82 overall prospect on the 247Composite … tabbed as the No. 99 overall prospect in the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 126 overall and No. 15 wide receiver on Rivals … coached by Chris Claiborne at Calabasas High School in Calabasas, Calif. … originally from Atlanta, Ga.

ELI RICKS

DB, 6-2, 190, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU

LSU (2020-21): Played in 14 games across his two seasons with the Tigers … suffered an injury midseason that cut his 2021 campaign short … as a freshman, recorded 20 tackles to go with four interceptions and five pass breakups … posted a pair of pick-sixes against Florida and South Carolina in 2020 … earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press as a freshman … also selected as a Freshman All-American by the FWAA … named to the All-SEC Second Team by the AP and was selected as a Freshman All-SEC honoree by the league coaches in 2020.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the nation’s top prep prospects in his class … played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. … ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … listed as a five-star cornerback by 247Sports and Rivals … rated as a four-star cornerback and the No. 29 recruit on the ESPN300 … the No. 1 cornerback out of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … played in 10 games as a senior, tallying 14 solo tackles with three interceptions … won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei High School … selected as an All-USA First Team Defensive Player in 2018 … coached by Bruce Rollison at Mater Dei.

JAHMYR GIBBS

RB, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech

GEORGIA TECH (2020-21): Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games at Georgia Tech … was named to the 2021 All-ACC Team at three different positions … voted First Team All-ACC as an all-purpose back … picked up All-ACC second-team honors as a specialist and third-team recognition at running back … accumulated 1,805 total yards during his sophomore season, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history … rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions … also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one score in 2021 … rushed 89 times for 460 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman … added 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores in his rookie season at Tech … named a second team freshman All-American by The Athletic and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2020.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the top running backs in his recruiting cycle … rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … the No. 44 recruit overall and the fourth-ranked back in the country according to 247Sports … the 70th-ranked player and second-ranked running back by Rivals … the 247Composite ranked him as the No. 76 overall prospect, the eighth-ranked running back and No. 10 player in the state of Georgia … listed at No. 178 on the ESPN300 and the No. 19 running back nationally according to ESPN.com … coached by Matt Land at Dalton High School.