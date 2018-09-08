TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Go ahead and call it “third-and-Tide.” The down that haunted Alabama last season was kind to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama converted 10 of 15 third-down attempts while holding Arkansas State to 4 of 18 as the Crimson Tide cruised to an easy 57-7 victory in its home opener inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.



Making his second start, Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores came on third downs, as the sophomore connected with Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith on long touchdowns in the first quarter before finding Derek Kief in the corner of the end zone in the third quarter.

Jeudy had a big day, reeling in four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The pair of scores gives the sophomore receiver four touchdowns on the season, doubling his total from last year. Running back Najee Harris turned in his first 100-yard performance for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s defense held Arkansas State’s high-powered passing attack at bay. After throwing a school-record six touchdown passes last week, Red Wolves quarterback Justice Hansen had just one Saturday as the Crimson Tide limited him to 15 of 36 passing for 140 yards and an interception. The interception came from cornerback Saivion Smith, who returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. The score marked Alabama’s second defensive touchdown in as many games this season.

Heading into the game, rumors swirled over the possibility of backup quarterback Jalen Hurts redshirting this season. Saturday, the junior entered on Alabama’s fifth possession and put together a solid performance, completing 7 of 9 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Due to a new NCAA rule, Hurts could still play in up to two more games and maintain his redshirt status. However, Alabama head coach Nick Saban stated last week that he plans to use Hurts’ skill set this season.

Alabama continued to experience woes in the kicking game as Austin Jones missed two of his three extra-point attempts. Jones, who missed an extra point as well as a 27-yard field goal in Alabama’s opener, was eventually replaced by redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas after Alabama’s fourth touchdown. Bulovas went on to make all five of his extra-point attempts as well as a 39-yard field goal.

Alabama will travel to its first true road game of the season next week as it opens up SEC play against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT.