News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 10:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide football chat

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

We open the week on BamaInsider.com with a chat on the Talk of Champions message boards. Get your questions answered about the upcoming season, talk about your biggest concerns with the new offensive line, and discuss the early spread against Duke.

Enter here

Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!


U4ccs8nodkfr28nm2ep5
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide open the season August 31 against Duke

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Remember, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com is a licensed realtor 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}