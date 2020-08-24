 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 16:37:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Five recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

Get the very latest inside scoop!

CLICK HERE!

The difficulty of the rankings process 

Wil Alabama host top recruits this fall?

Is Kool-Aid trending away from Alabama?

Camar Wheaton set to name top two

Alabama commitments shine in season openers 

Get the very latest inside scoop!

CLICK HERE!

Pre-Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}