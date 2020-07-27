Alabama Crimson Tide: Five recruiting thoughts
Will Khyree Jackson, Robbie Ouzts or someone else commit to Alabama soon?
Big names in the mix on the d-line for the Tide
Will Brian Thomas or Malcolm Johnson join the class?
With uncertainly at RB in 2021, who are the top 2022 targets?
Will Alabama sign a special teams player?
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP NOW!
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here