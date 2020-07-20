Alabama Crimson Tide: Five recruiting thoughts
Is Damon Payne and Robbie Ouzts next for the Crimson Tide?
Kool-Aid names top three
The latest on Jason Marshall after naming a new top five
Can the Tide pull in Mims for the best O-Line class ever?
Jeremiah Williams likely going elsewhere?
Get all the latest scoop on the Crimson Tide recruiting front!
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here