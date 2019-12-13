News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide: Final weekend before the early signing period

The twists and turns of the recruiting season will surely ramp up after the final visits for Crimson Tide targets this weekend. Alabama will host official visits and also keep an eye on key targets visiting elsewhere.

Alabama commitment Timothy Smith will take an official visit to Florida this weekend. (Rivals.com)

Official visits for the Crimson Tide 

Key targets visiting elsewhere 

Want the latest scoop on the final weekend before the early signing period? Alabama will host four official visitors this weekend. All are committed to the Crimson Tide.

Some of the Crimson Tide's top remaining targets will also take visits elsewhere this weekend.

Be sure to stay tuned throughout the weekend!

