Football is back in the air. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp next week as it holds its first practice on Friday, Aug. 2. Before the Crimson Tide returns to the field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the wide receiver position.

Alabama’s receiving corps is the envy of college football. Not only does the Crimson Tide return the reigning Biletnikoff winner in Jerry Jeudy, but it also brings back three other elite options in Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. The only question is, can Alabama continue to keep all its options happy?

Last season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a master distributor spreading the ball equally to all four receivers as well as tight end Irv Smith Jr. Each of those five recorded 40 or more receptions.

As loaded as Alabama was, the Crimson Tide might have even more mouths to feed this season. Freshman John Metchie broke onto the scene this spring, earning MVP honors on A-Day after pulling in five receptions for 133 yards. Alabama also has several other budding talents in redshirt sophomore Tyrell Shavers and redshirt freshmen Slade Bolden and Xavier Williams looking to make their impact.

“You’ve got to be unselfish,” Jeudy said. “I think that’s why we’re so good, because of how unselfish we are. If one person makes a play we’re all excited. It’s like us making a play. If one person makes a play, that’s like giving us energy to make a play, too. So when we get an opportunity to play we’re always there to answer.”