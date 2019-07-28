News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide fall camp previews: Tight ends

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

Football is back in the air. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp this week as it holds its first practice on Friday. Before the Crimson Tide returns to the field, BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the tight end position.

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Miller Forristall (87) walks to the field before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo | USA Today

Biggest question: Will Cameron Latu stick at tight end?

What began as an experiment might develop into a lasting feature in Alabama’s offense. Needing to add depth at the tight end position, the Crimson Tide converted outside linebacker Cameron Latu to the offensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound redshirt freshman took well to the change and even worked with the first-team offense, pulling in two receptions for 37 yards during the A-Day game.

While Latu was recruited as a defender he also played tight end during high school, recording 10 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown during his senior season.

“He has great hands,” said Aaron Whitehead, Latu’s high school head coach. “We would do the seven-on-seven tournaments during the summers we had him up on varsity. We’d try to work our offense and go through the progression with the quarterbacks, but any time there was any type of dilemma my quarterback would just set his feet and throw right to Cam. It didn’t matter if he was covered or not, Cam would make it look so effortless.”

Following his successful spring, Latu is now listed as a tight end on Alabama’s updated roster. The switch in positions seems to be even more cemented now that junior tight end Kedrick James has placed his name in the transfer portal.

“I think people forget, he came in as like a five-star athlete at outside linebacker, so he’s going to be really good at whatever he does,” tight end Miller Forristall said of Latu. “I think he can play tight end, he can play outside linebacker, I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays at tight end. He’s going to be really, really good no matter what he does. He’s done great with his transition to the room, really good guy. I love having him in there.”

How we expect Alabama to line up 

