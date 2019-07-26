Football is back in the air. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp next week as it holds its first practice on Friday, Aug. 2. Before the Crimson Tide returns to the field, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the position groups. We start our series today by examining the quarterback position.

Alabama enters camp without a quarterback controversy, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still questions surrounding the position. While there’s no doubt Tua Tagovailoa will retain his starting role this season, there is some question as to how Alabama will use the Heisman finalist.

Tagovailoa slung his way to a single-season school record 43 touchdowns and 3,966 yards through the air last year. However, the left-hander’s penchant for big plays came back to bite him at times late in the season, particularly during the national championship game when he threw two costly interceptions during Alabama’s 44-16 loss to Clemson.

“Tua plays the best when he gives what the defense gives him," Saban said during an appearance on NFL Live on Thursday. "I think any quarterback wants to make plays, and I think we have some outstanding receivers who can make plays. So the instinct is, ‘let me get them the ball and let them make a play.’ But you’ve got to take what the defense gives you.

"You cannot try to force things, aight, because when you try to force things at quarterback, to me, that’s when bad things happen. That’s when you throw interceptions. That’s when you don’t take care of the ball. That hurts the team. When Tua has done the first part of that the right way, he’s phenomenal. And he’s phenomenal most of the time because he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”

In the past, Alabama has used quarterbacks as game managers, relying on them to make safe throws and limit mistakes. The introduction of offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s West Coast offense might result in more quick passes from Tagovailoa this season, thus eliminating some of his riskier throws downfield. However, Alabama might have a hard time completely reigning in its gunslinger.

“If the shot is there, I am going to take it,” Tagovailoa said during SEC Media Days. “Don’t expect me to throw a checkdown. I am going to take it.”