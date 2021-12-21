Alabama Crimson Tide: Early Signing Period superlatives

Biggest get

Ty Simpson committed to the University of Alabama in February, and he was recruited by several top programs the last few years. Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien wasn't hired by the defending national champions until January after Steve Sarkisian moved to Austin to become head coach of the Longhorns. O’Brien had a short time to recruit Simpson to Tuscaloosa. The Elite11 quarterback was considered a Clemson lean after Coach Sark's departure. Tennessee held a brief lead prior to Jeremy Pruitt’s firing in Knoxville. Alabama did a fantastic job recruiting Simpson in the final month prior to his decision. He had visited Alabama several times and quickly developed a strong relationship with Coach O'Brien. Simpson was a big help on the recruiting front for the Tide after his decision. He made sure he was in Tuscaloosa for every recruiting event and the majority of games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. He also reached out to several targets on his own to help recruit them to Tuscaloosa. Simpson joined the Alabama football team last Thursday after signing his LOI on Wednesday. He will run the scout team quarterback for the Crimson Tide as it prepares for Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff.

Biggest miss

Alabama aimed high in its quest to land the five-star defensive back from the West Coast. It worked out well for Alabama in 2020 when five-star quarterback Bryce Young flipped his commitment from the Trojans to the Crimson Tide after another lackluster season under head coach Clay Helton who was fired by the Trojans in mid-September. Alabama heavily pursued Jackson for more than a year and continued its pursuit after his early commitment. Jackson spent three days at Alabama in June, and the Tide had a real shot to flip him during or after the season. He took an official visit to Alabama in early November before officially re-opening his recruitment. Alabama was considered the heavy favorite which may have caused the Tide to slow down its pursuit of a few other defensive back targets. USC hired a new head coach and elite recruiter in Lincoln Riley. His recruiting coach, Donte Williams, was also retained by the new staff. Jackson grew up in Los Angeles and always dreamed of playing for USC. Alabama had a small window, and held the lead for his signature late in the process. The excitement with the new staff at USC, two trips back to campus before signing day and growing up a fan of the Trojans was just a too much to overcome. The consolation prize: Former five-star cornerback and Mater Dei standout Elias Ricks.

Instant impact

Alabama may have missed on Domani Jackson, but it landed a major commitment last Wednesday from LSU transfer Elias Ricks. The former five-star has played in 16 games during his time in Baton Rouge recording 31 tackles and five interceptions. He was named a Freshman All-American after the 2020 season. Ricks has plenty of experience playing at a high level in the SEC. Alabama can certainly utilize his skills and should make a significant impact in the Tide's secondary in 2022.

Biggest need met: Wide receiver

Alabama is stacked at receiver. It may rival the 2017 group which featured DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy as the fastest group of receivers signed by the Crimson Tide in the Nick Saban era. It's all about speed with this class with Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond each clocking an official 10.48 in the 100m. Bond won the 'fastest man challenge' at the Rivals Five-star Challenge. Kobe Prentice clocked a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash when he participated in Alabama's camp in June. Aaron Anderson clocked a 10.77 in the 100m. There is some serious speed in this unit. Alabama signed the top three receivers in Louisiana- Shazz Preston, Anderson and Law. Prentice is the top receiver in Alabama, and Bond is the No. 1 receiver in Georgia. The Crimson Tide also signed WR/TE Amari Niblack who is No. 93 overall in the Rivals100. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete is rated as a receiver, but will play more of a pass catcher role in the Tide's offense like Jaleel Billingsley. He is ranked higher than any tight end in the country.

Biggest need met II: Inside linebacker

This is another area where Alabama added two of the best inside linebackers in the country. Shawn Murphy was named winner of the high school Butkus Award which is given to the best linebacker in the country. Murphy was a star when he attended Alabama's camp in June. He put together a remarkable performance pushing him right to the top of the Tide's wish list. Murphy backed up his camp performance with a strong senior season. Jiahaad Campbell was a late addition to Alabama's class, and a sensational player who is recruited to play inside linebacker for the Tide. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound athlete is ranked as an outside linebacker and used mainly to rush off the edge throughout his high school career. Alabama sees him as an inside backer in its defensive scheme. Campbell and Murphy make an outstanding duo on the inside. Both enroll at Alabama in January.

Biggest need not met: Defensive line

Alabama signed three defensive linemen on Wednesday. It will not likely add another in February. This was considered a top heavy class for quality defensive linemen. Alabama added players who were high on its list, and also did not target a high number of prospects. The Crimson Tide signed a monster defensive tackle in Jaheim Oatis. The 6-foot-5, 370-pound monster has very unique athleticism and footwork for his size. Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou are eager to start working with this specimen when he enrolls in January. Khurtiss Perry plays with an extremely high motor and consistently lives in the backfield of his opponents. Perry helped lead his team to a state title this fall after recording 23 sacks. He can move along the defensive front. He will settle in a future position once he starts practicing with the team. Isaiah Hastings is an intriguing prospect who has everything you look for in a defensive end. He has great size, strength and power. He is also explosive off the ball. He moved to Clearwater, Florida from Toronto in May after COVID shut down football in Canada the last two seasons. He may need a little bit of time to develop and learn proper technique, but there is a lot of excitement about his future. It’s possibly the deepest, most talented class in more than a decade on the defensive front in 2023. Alabama will aim for a high number after only signing three. It may also help the Tide's chances with several high end recruits knowing the numbers were low in the previous class. Depth and playing time are two major selling points for Alabama next year.

Biggest recruiting win

There are several signees who could have easily landed in this category, but it's hard not to select Jaheim Oatis. The monster defensive lineman from Mississippi committed to Alabama in April. The Magnolia State has always been a difficult place to recruit. The top players tend to stay closer to home. Alabama has dealt with it many times in the last decade. Oatis kept the door open for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He visited both schools during the summer. He also visited both multiple times during the season. There was plenty of belief from the Bulldogs and Rebels he would eventually flip. Alabama, led by the recruiting efforts of Freddie Roach and Pete Golding, need a lot of credit for the ability to keep Oatis on its commitment list throughout the process. He did not return to Alabama during the season, but returned for an official visit two weekends ago. It was all he needed to re-affirm his decision and sign with the Tide.

Future top 10 NFL draft pick

Jeremiah Alexander is the highest ranked player in Alabama's recruiting class. The top player in Alabama comes from one of the best high school programs in the country. He helped the Thompson Warriors to three straight state titles in Class 7A. He brings the right mentality and work ethic needed as a football star in Tuscaloosa. Alexander expects to play outside linebacker for the Tide and will aim as the heir apparent to Will Anderson. He is the No. 4 overall player in the country for a reason. There is full belief he can have a tremendous amount of success at Alabama and become a very high draft pick if he lives up to expectations.

The player all will talk about after his freshman season

Amari Niblack is a special player and one Alabama discovered during the summer when he arrived in Tuscaloosa a chiseled 6-foot-4, 228-pounds and clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash. Niblack is a mismatch in the passing game whether he is lined up on the outside or in the slot at tight end. He will enroll at Alabama in January. He can make a major impact on either side of the ball. He will become a household name for Tide fans.

Best flips

There are six signees in Alabama's class who were originally committed elsewhere. Five players decommitted from the previous school and committed to Alabama within a few weeks: Aaron Anderson (LSU), Kobe Prentice (Maryland), Isaiah Bond (Florida), Jihaad Campbell (Clemson) and Tre'Quon Fegans (Miami). Jamarion Miller kept his recruitment relatively quiet including a trip to Tuscaloosa for an official visit in October. The former Texas commitment flipped to Alabama on Thanksgiving Day. Miller was a major target for Alabama at a position of need. He rushed for more than 4,600 yards and 62 touchdowns at Legacy High School. It's not easy recruiting on the Bayou, but Alabama seems to do it better than most out-of-state schools. Alabama signed the top three receivers in Louisiana this year. The first addition to the class came from Aaron Anderson when he announced for Alabama on October 29 (two days before Coach Saban's birthday). Anderson visited Alabama several times and was considered a strong flip candidate during the early part of the season after he returned to Tuscaloosa for the Ole Miss game. He backed off his pledge to LSU and committed to Alabama a few weeks later. Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson and the new LSU staff took a few late swings to reel him back in the Tigers class, but Anderson did not flip to the home school.

Most surprising addition

Jihaad Campbell signing with Alabama is the most surprising addition to the Crimson Tide this cycle. Campbell committed to Clemson in June without ever taking a visit to Alabama. He re-opened his recruitment two weeks ago after former Clemson DC Brent Venables accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma. Alabama had been in contact with Campbell prior to his decommitment from the Tigers. He visited Alabama two Fridays ago for his first-ever visit to Tuscaloosa, and then spent two days at Texas A&M. He announced for Alabama last Wednesday. He will enrolled in Janaury.

Most surprising loss: Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner surprised many when he flipped from Alabama and signed with the Hurricanes on Friday. He was considered an Alabama lean after taking an official visit in June. He committed to the Crimson Tide in early October and returned to Tuscaloosa for two games during the regular season. Mario Cristobal invited Skinner for an official visit the final weekend before the Early Signing Period. Skinner had a conversation with Alabama about the visit and assured the staff his commitment was solid. He also maintained his commitment status after the visit. There were some doubts on Alabama's side on Thursday evening regarding Skinner's decision. He always planned to wait to announce on Friday, but was expected to deliver his LOI to Alabama before Friday. The Tide kept waiting while at the same time assured there was not a concern with his decision. Skinner did not inform Alabama of his change of heart or spoken to anyone on the Tide's staff since his flip. Alabama has two outstanding tight ends in its class with Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown. Niblack is listed as a wide receiver, but would have played a similar role in the Tide's offense. Alabama will likely look in the transfer portal for more depth at the position, but elite talent at the position remains. NIblack and Brown will also arrive at Alabama in January.

Least surprising ESP addition

Earl Little Jr., has been considered a strong Alabama lean since last spring. It was always perceived as a matter of when, not if for the Rivals100 defensive back. Little Jr. is a Miami legacy, but it was going to take a lot to turn his attention away from Tuscaloosa. Mario Cristobal visited Little shorty after becoming the head coach at Miami. The former Alabama recruiter has created a lot of excitement for his alma mater, but it wasn't enough for the long-time Alabama lean to change his leader in the final weeks of his recruitment.

Versatility

This class will bring a lot more speed to the Alabama football program, but it also has a high number of athletes who can play several different positions including Emmanuel Henderson and Kendrick Law. Both are listed among the top six athletes in the country. Nick Saban said during his press conference last Wednesday he asked Henderson which position he wants to play in college. Henderson’s answer, "I'll play whatever you need me to play." Henderson has starred at running back for Geneva County, but the 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete can also play receiver or perhaps even in the secondary. He will most likely settle in somewhere on the offensive side. The same can be said for Law. The Shreveport native worked out at wide receiver during the Tide's summer camp, but also plays running back. Alabama will find the best place to use Law and his 10.48 (100m) speed.

Future Heisman winner

Alabama is having quite a run of Heisman contenders at the quarterback position. AJ McCarron (2nd, 2013), Tua Tagovailoa (2nd, 2018), Mac Jones (3rd, 2020) and Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy two weeks ago. The Crimson Tide has four Heisman winners in the Nick Saban era (Young, Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith). Will it surprise anyone if more are on the horizon? Young is the early front-runner (according to Vegas) for the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson is also receiving a lot of early attention after he was snubbed as a finalist after leading the country in sacks and tackles for loss. Simpson will have a year to learn under Bryce Young, but he also isn't one who will tuck tail and go to the next school if the starting role goes to someone else. Simpson has mentioned on several occasions how he watched Mac Jones wait his turn, develop, become a Heisman candidate, lead his team to a national championship and drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots. Simpson may not have to wait as long as Jones for the opportunity to start for the Tide. The competition is wide open after Young departs for the NFL, but even if he doesn't become the starter the goal remains to one day travel to New York to hoist the Heisman Trophy.

Recruiter of the Year: Pete Golding

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding delivered for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting front. Coach Golding went deep into enemy territory (Louisiana) and stole the top two receivers (Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston) in the state away from LSU. There may have been a coaching change in Baton Rouge, but it's extremely tough to recruit the Pelican State. The Tide's DC also helped reel in two of the best linebackers in the country- Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell. Coach Golding also played a vital role in recruiting Jaheim Oatis to Alabama. The challenge was keeping Oatis on board throughout the process while Ole Miss and Mississippi State continued to push for a flip. Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly should also receive a lot of attention for the work he put in this year. Kelly fought off Florida State and Georgia to reel in Elijah Pritchett, the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country. He added two more from the Peach State in Rivals100 wide receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Jake Pope. Coach Kelly received another big recruiting win last Wednesday when Khurtiss Perry signed with the Tide. He was the lead recruiter for two more in-state stars, Emmanuel Henderson and Antonio Kite.

Big fish still in the pond: Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama has its eyes on the transfer portal after the Early Signing Period. The chance of Alabama adding another high school player to its 2022 class appears low. They could decide to look for another tight end or possibly an offensive lineman if there any 'Alabama' caliber players available. The Crimson Tide received its first transfer commitment last Wednesday when former LSU DB Elias Ricks announced his intentions to transfer to Alabama. He is likely not the last big name to transfer to Alabama in 2022. Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs entered the transfer portal after accounting for 1,800 all-purpose yards for the Yellow Jackets. He is a dangerous weapon as a ball carrier, pass catcher and in the return game. Gibbs has been very quiet regarding top contenders and when a final decision is expected. Alabama is considered one of the front-runners in adding the highly-prized running back.

No. 1 focus in 2023: Defensive line

Order Andrew Bone's new book: ‘The Road to Bama’