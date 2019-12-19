A closer look at the new signees for the University of Alabama. Andrew Bone provides his Class of 2020 early signing period superlatives.

There is a reason Young is the No. 3 overall player in the Rivals100. He passed for more than 4,500 yards and 58 touchdowns during his senior season and added another 10 touchdowns on the ground. He went up against elite competition on a weekly basis. Young will enroll at Alabama in January and appears as a future superstar at the position.