



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Led by its “300-pound bar of soap,” No. 1 Alabama sent No. 14 Mississippi State to the cleaners Saturday. In a battle of highly-touted front sevens, the Crimson Tide bullied the Bulldogs for five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss to grind out a 24-0 win.

The victory was Alabama’s 11th straight win over Mississippi State and marked the first time the Crimson Tide recorded back-to-back shutouts since the 2012 season. Alabama shut out LSU 29-0 last week.

Quinnen Williams once again appeared to be an unstoppable force up front, tallying six tackles, two for a loss, with a sack. The standout defensive tackle, who has been compared to corralling a bar of soap, slipped his way into the Mississippi State backfield all afternoon, often to the misfortune of Nick Fitzgerald. By the time the Bulldogs’ quarterback left the field, his once pristine all-white jersey had streaks of dingy green, evidence of the many times he’d been introduced to the grass inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s dominating front limited Mississippi State to 169 yards including just 44 on the ground. Heading into the game, Fitzgerald was praised by Alabama head coach Nick Saban for his dual-threat ability at the quarterback position. The only running the Bulldogs quarterback did Saturday was for his life. He finished the game 11 of 20 for 125 yards while losing 23 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State was able to frustrate Alabama’s high-flying offense, getting to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa four times. The constant pressure flustered the Heisman contender as he recorded his first multi-turnover game of the season. Tagovailoa fumbled a handoff to Damien Harris in the second quarter before throwing his second interception of the season in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa left the game after getting sacked by Mississippi State cornerback Cam Dantzler in the third quarter. He did not return and was replaced by backup Mac Jones in the fourth quarter. Following the game, Saban said Tagovailoa took several low hits but would have been able to return if needed.

Even during one of his most pedestrian showings of the season, Tagovailoa completed 14 of 21 passes for 164 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown to running back Josh Jacobs.

Alabama provided all the offense it would need during its first two offensive possessions. In a throwback to Alabama attacks of old, the Crimson Tide used a punishing run game to methodically drive the ball down the field. During those two drives, Alabama ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards, including 1-yard touchdowns from Damien Harris and Jacobs respectively.

Jacobs led Alabama with 97 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Harris chipped in 53 yards on 14 attempts. The Crimson Tide ended the day with 142 yards on 45 carries against a Mississippi State defense that had limited opponents to an average of 111.4 rushing yards per game.

Alabama will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week when it takes on The Citadel at 11 a.m. CT. Following that game, the Crimson Tide will conclude its regular season at home with the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 24.