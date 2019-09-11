TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Antonio Alfano has been missing during media viewing periods in practice the past two weeks. According to head coach Nick Saban, the freshman defensive lineman has been missing from the team in general as well.

“He’s kind of disappeared a little bit,” Saban said during his Wednesday news conference. “I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes, probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do.

“But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decision that you make after you make a mistake. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience for all the guys in our team.”