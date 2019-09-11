Alabama Crimson Tide DL Antonio Alfano 'disappeared a little bit'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Antonio Alfano has been missing during media viewing periods in practice the past two weeks. According to head coach Nick Saban, the freshman defensive lineman has been missing from the team in general as well.
“He’s kind of disappeared a little bit,” Saban said during his Wednesday news conference. “I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes, probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do.
“But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decision that you make after you make a mistake. Hopefully, this will be a learning experience for all the guys in our team.”
Alfano, the No. 5 overall player in this year’s recruiting class, has yet to play a snap for Alabama this season. Following the Crimson Tide’s game against New Mexico State last week, Saban said the freshman was “going through some discipline things.”
Alfano, 6-foot-4, 284 pounds, was not listed on Alabama’s depth chart released at the beginning of the season. The five-star prospect recorded two sacks during Alabama’s A-Day game in the spring.
While Alfano’s status appears unknown, Saban seemed content with the way his team has gelled together early in the season.
“I’m not disappointed in the chemistry of our team,” he said. “I’m not disappointed in the leadership of our team. We have a really good bunch of guys on this team who are trying to do the right things. And I think that’s a good start.”
