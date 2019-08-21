Alabama is participating in its final few practices before it heads into game week for its season-opener against Duke on Aug. 31. Now that the Crimson Tide has made it through fall camp, we have a better understanding of how it might line up this season. With that said, here is our projected look at Alabama’s depth chart.

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., No. 13 Mac Jones, R-So., No. 10 Taulia Tagovailoa, Fr., No. 5 Paul Tyson, Fr., No. 15 Outlook: No movement here. In fact, it’s just the opposite. After putting in a standout performance in fall camp, Mac Jones has solidified himself as the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa. This past weekend, Nick Saban said Jones is “way ahead” of Alabama’s two freshmen backups Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson. “He knows the offense,” Saban said. “He's really smart. He makes good decisions for the most part. The big thing we've been trying to get him to do is when he doesn't make a good play, don't hang on to it, go to the next play. He's done a much better job of that. He's been very productive in both scrimmages we've had.” Tua Tagovailoa is still the man in Tuscaloosa, Ala. However, the Crimson Tide can now feel a little better about its quarterback position in the event the Heisman finalist has to be replaced for any amount of time.

RB

Najee Harris, Jr., No. 22 Brian Robinson Jr., Jr., No. 24 Jerome Ford, R-Fr., No. 27 Keilan Robinson, Fr., No. 2 Chadarius Townsend, R-So., No. 12 Trey Sanders, Fr., No. 26 (Injured) Outlook: Trey Sanders appears to be out for the season after breaking his foot earlier this month. While Alabama still has plenty of depth at the running back position, the loss of the five-star freshman is certainly a blow to the unit. Najee Harris has the capability of becoming a bell-cow back for Alabama if needed. However, the Crimson Tide will still likely split carries among multiple backs as it has in recent years. Brian Robinson Jr. is poised for a breakout season, while Jerome Ford could serve as a change-of-pace option much the way Josh Jacobs did last year. “We all as a group should feel ownership because it’s not just one person doing most of the work,” Harris said. “So, I feel like everybody should have in their mind that when it’s my time to go, I need to be ready. I don’t feel like it’s just me, and nobody in the room feels like that either.”

TE

Major Tennison, R-So., No. 88 Cameron Latu, R-Fr., No. 81 Michael Parker, R-Fr. No. 80

TE-H

Miller Forristall, R-Jr., No. 87 Giles Amos, Sr., No. 40 Jahleel Billingsley, Fr., No.19 Outlook: Alabama still has work to do here. Miller Forristall is back after missing the beginning of camp with a foot injury. While the redshirt junior is poised to take on one of the starting tight end roles, the other still seems up in the air. Outside of Forristall, Major Tennison is the only other Alabama tight end to record a reception at the collegiate level. Converted outside linebacker Cameron Latu and former walk-on Giles Amos are also intriguing options. “I don't think that we're where we need to be at that position, but those guys are all working hard,” Saban said. “It's important to them. They're making progress, they're all improving. That's all we can ask for.”

WR-Z

Henry Ruggs III, Jr., No. 11 Slade Bolden, R-Fr., No. 18 John Metchie, Fr., No. 3

WR-X

DeVonta Smith, Jr., No. 6 Tyrell Shavers, R-So., No. 14 Xavier Williams, R-Fr., No. 9

WR-H

Jerry Jeudy, Jr., No. 4 Jaylen Waddle, So., No. 17 Outlook: This is pretty straight forward. Alabama returns its top four receivers from last year in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Each of those four should receive plenty of playing time. Alabama has also talked about getting them all on the field at the same time with more four-receiver sets. While the quartet is the envy of receiving rooms across the nation, the Crimson Tide has several promising prospects waiting in the wings as well. Slade Bolden has shown improvement this offseason and could provide some playmaking ability in open space. Meanwhile, 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore Tyrell Shavers is Alabama’s tallest receiver and could develop into a threat in the red zone. Freshman John Metchie flashed his potential this spring when he earned MVP honors on A-Day after reeling in five receptions for 133 yards.

LT

Alex Leatherwood, Jr., No. 70 Amari Kight, Fr., No. 78 Scott Lashley, R-Jr., No. 76

LG

Evan Neal, Fr., No. 73 Deonte Brown, R-Jr., No. 65 Pierce Quick, Fr., No. 72

C

Landon Dickerson, R-Jr., No. 69 Chris Owens, R-Jr., No. 79 Darrian Dalcourt, Fr., No. 71 Hunter Brannon, R-So., No. 50

RG

Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Fr., No. 55 Matt Womack, R-Sr., No. 77 Kendall Randolph, R-So., No. 60

RT

Jedrick Wills, Jr., No. 74 Tommy Brown, R-Fr., No. 75 Tanner Bowles, Fr., No. 51 Outlook: This is the most difficult unit to predict. Alabama has changed things up frequently in recent days and could continue to do so up until the start of the season. However, at the moment, the starting line appears to be Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickerson, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Jedrick Wills Jr. from left to right. Leatherwood and Wills are locks for the two tackle spots, but after that things aren’t as certain. Dickerson, a graduate transfer from Florida State, has turned heads since joining the team this summer. Wednesday, he worked with the first-team offense at center while Chris Owens worked with the second unit. Dickerson is also one of five players competing for the two guard roles, joining Neal, Ekiyor, Matt Womack and Deonte Brown. “Like to get them all out there so we can try to put our best group together and try to get our best five out there, which I don’t know that we’ve ever had the chance to do to this point," Saban said. "But I feel better about the number of players that we have at that position now than I’ve had most of the time in the past, so I feel pretty good about it.”

DE

Raekwon Davis, Sr., No. 99 Christian Barmore, R-Fr., No. 58 Braylen Ingraham, Fr., No. 52

DT

D.J. Dale, Fr., No. 94 Phidarian Mathis, R-So., No. 48 Stephon Wynn, R-Fr., No. 90 Ishmael Sopsher, Fr., No. 95 Tevita Musika, Sr., No. 91

DE

La’Bryan Ray, Jr., No. 89 Justin Eboigbe, Fr., No. 92 Antonio Alfano, Fr., No. 56 Byron Young, Fr., No. 47 Outlook: Alabama has had some bumps and bruises across the defensive line, but none of the injuries appear to be serious. D.J. Dale (knee) and LaBryan Ray (ankle) are both back at practice and taking part in drills. Meanwhile, Stephon Wynn Jr. (ankle) is expected to return to the team in a week. Dale broke onto the scene this offseason and should start between Ray and Raekwon Davis at nose guard. Phidarian Mathis earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season, while true freshman Justin Eboigbe has made a strong first impression since joining the team as an early enrollee. “It’s been good. It’s just like a learning process just to get them on our standards and keep them going,” Davis said of Alabama’s younger options. “They have been looking good out there. Everybody has been doing their assignments, collapsing the pocket, stopping the run.”

Sam

Terrell Lewis, R-Jr. King Mwikuta, Fr., No. 30 Jarez Parks, R-Fr., No. 23

Mike

Dylan Moses, Jr., No. 32 Jaylen Moody, So., No. 42 Markail Benton, R-So., No. 36

Will

Shane Lee, Fr., No. 35 Christian Harris, Fr., No. 8 Ale Kaho, So., No. 10 Joshua McMillon, No. R-Sr. No. 40 (injured)

Jack

Anfernee Jennings, R-Sr., No. 33 Christopher Allen, R-So., No. 4 Kevin Harris II, Fr., No. 44 Ben Davis, R-Jr., No. 1 Outlook: Let’s start at inside linebacker where the loss of Joshua McMillon serves as a major blow to a unit already devoid of experience. McMillon, a redshirt senior, will likely miss the entire season as he suffered a knee injury earlier this month which will require surgery. With McMillon gone, Alabama will need to turn to its younger options to fill the starting Will linebacker position alongside Dylan Moses. Freshmen Christian Harris started with the first-team defense during Saturday’s scrimmage but has been limited in practice this week. Fellow freshman Shane Lee was working beside Moses during Wednesday’s practice. Sophomores Markail Benton, Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody could also factor into the discussion. Things are a bit more settled on the edge as Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis will start at the Jack and Sam linebacker positions respectively. Christopher Allen appears to be next in line to Jennings at Jack, while freshman King Mwikuta is also a name to watch this season.

CB

Trevon Diggs, Sr., No. 7 Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-Fr., No. 22 Scooby Carter, Fr., No. 11

CB

Josh Jobe, So., No. 28 Marcus Banks, Fr., No. 26 Brandon Turnage, Fr., No. 14 Nigel Knott, R-Jr., No. 13 (injured)

Star

Patrick Surtain II, So., No. 2 Shyheim Carter, Sr., No. 5 Jalyn Armour-Davis, R-Fr., No. 22

Strong safety

Xavier McKinney, Jr., No. 15 Daniel Wright, R-So., No. 3 DeMarcco Hellams, Fr., No. 29 Eddie Smith, So., No. 25

Free safety

Outlook: Not much has changed in the secondary since the start of camp. Trevon Diggs and Josh Jobe have held down the cornerback spots out of the nickel package while Patrick Surtain II seems settled in his new role at Star. Xavier McKinney should play at strong safety, and Jared Mayden appears to have the edge over Shyheim Carter for the free safety role. When the team works out of the dime package, Carter has played next to Mayden at safety to allow McKinney to drop down to the Money role. Diggs and Surtain are the two cornerbacks out of the base package with Mckinney and Mayden behind them at safety. Outside of the top six defensive backs, Alabama has several young prospects ready to emerge. Freshmen Marcus Banks and Jordan Battle have been particularly impressive during camp and should see playing time this season.

PK

Will Reichard, Fr., No. 16 Joseph Bulovas, R-So., No. 97

KO

Will Reichard, Fr., No. 16 Joseph Bulovas, R-So., 97

P

Skyler DeLong, So., No. 12 Will Reichard, Fr., No. 16

KR

Jaylen Waddle, So., No. 17 /Brian Robinson, Jr., No. 24 Henry Ruggs III, Jr., No. 11 / Najee Harris, Jr., No. 22

PR

Jaylen Waddle, So., No. 17 Slade Bolden, R-Fr., No. 18 Xavier Williams, R-Fr., No. 9

Holder

Mac Jones, R-So., No. 10 Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., No. 13

LS

Thomas Fletcher, Jr., No. 45 Outlook: The media isn’t allowed access to special teams drills, so there isn’t much to report. The good news for Alabama fans is that reports coming from the Crimson Tide's two scrimmages have been positive concerning both the kicking and punting games.

