A little more than a month after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal, Scooby Carter once again appears set to part ways with Alabama. The redshirt freshman cornerback re-listed his name in the transfer database for a second time on Thursday.

Carter originally entered his name in the transfer portal last November after he was suspended for the game against Mississippi State. During Alabama’s Citrus Bowl preparations in December, head coach Nick Saban said the former four-star recruit would be given a second chance to rejoin the team if he elected to do so. Carter then took his name out of the portal last month.

“Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team,” Saban said at the time. “If he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time. He did OK in school, and we’re trying to be supportive and helpful to get him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student and as a player. We’ll give him an opportunity to come back next semester if he wants to do that.”

Carter, 6-foot, 186 pounds, recorded a tackle over three games last season.