Latrell McCuthin , 2021 Rivals100 cornerback from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Austin, Texas, committed to the University of Alabama Alabama last month. He was the first commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 class. He has since been joined by Drake Maye , four-star quarterback from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.

McCutchin returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday since announcing his decision. He brought some family members this time who stepped foot on the Tide's campus for the first time.

"The visit was wonderful as always," McCutchin said. "I fall more in love with the culture every time. My mom, her best friend, my dad and I were there. It was their first time being there. They loved it.

"The BBQ was the best part to me. I've seen the whole campus pretty much, so just being around the other commits and recruits along with some of the players was fun."

The banana pudding served at the cook-out was the biggest highlight on the menu for the Tide commitment. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his future coaches and teammates.

"I spent the most time with Coach Banks and Coach Scott," he said. "Coach Scott is my guy. He's funny and I really like him as a person. Our relationship is getting stronger and stronger by the minute. I also enjoyed building relationships with the other commitments when I see them as well."

There is no doubt McCutchin will continue to attract interest from other top programs throughout his recruitment. He received an offer from LSU earlier this week. His commitment to Alabama is strong.

"I am 100-percent committed," McCutchin stated after his weekend visit.