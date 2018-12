Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal checks in at 6-foot-7, 360 pounds and according to Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy, he already projects as an NFL player. Watch the video break down above for more.

