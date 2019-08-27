News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 11:12:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide commit Drake Maye has an absolute cannon

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a strong verbal commitment from 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback Drake Maye out of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. Monday evening, Mayers park throttled Olympic 42-0 and were led by Maye who finished the night 16-of-21 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Scroll down for highlights and analysis

Free 30-days to BamaInsider.com

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Observations of Maye 

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}