 Alabama Crimson Tide: A closer look at top linebacker targets.
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 15:22:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Closing in on key linebacker targets

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The committed 

The University of Alabama has two outstanding linebacker commitments in Deontae Lawson and Ian Jackson. Both in-state and would have really benefited from a spring and/or summer camp season from an evaluation stand-point.

Lawson is considered as a sure-fire top-100 type player. He had a tremendous junior season which netted him the Class 3A Lineman of the Year award. His size, strength and athleticism should put him in the mix as one of the top outside linebackers in the country yet he is barely inside the Rivals250 without the benefit of evaluations on camp circuits.

