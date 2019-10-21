Brady Ward , three-star offensive tackle from St. Paul's in Mobile, Alabama, took his second visit of the season to Alabama on Saturday for the Tide's win against Tennessee. Ward has remained in communication with Alabama throughout the year in hopes of gaining a green light to commit.

"Everything was cool," Ward said. "I got there, enjoyed the game, met with Coach Flood and Coach Saban after the game. We hung out this morning (Sunday) and met with Coach Flood again. It was a good visit.

"The atmosphere was great, the new lights were awesome. I was very impressed with the lights. Evan Neal impressed me. He is an extremely talented freshman."

Ward has developed a relationship with Alabama offensive line coach, Kyle Flood. Ward worked with him during the summer at the Tide's camp. The two have been in contact throughout the year.

"Coach Flood basically said that he loves the way I have been playing," he said. "We talked some technique stuff I can improve on, really just about life and what Alabama can do for me.

"He also talked about Jedrick Wills. We talked about some of the great things he does that I saw. Coach Flood also talked about me coming up for the LSU game in a couple of weeks. It may be for an official visit."

So where do things stand with the Crimson Tide as far as an offer for the in-state lineman?

"They are watching me finish the season and tell me if they'll give me a spot or not," Ward said. They are still evaluating all linemen so I don't know yet."

Ward plays for one of the top high school programs in the state coached by Steve Mask. He sees similarities in Tuscaloosa.

"They (Alabama) remind me of a more intense version of my own team," he said. "They are trained to never give up and give it your all every play."

Zach Evans, one of the Tide's top offensive targets, was also in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. Evans and Ward have become friends throughout the recruiting process and remain in close contact each week.

"I've known Zach for a long time through recruiting and camps," Ward said. "I just met Dameion (George) for the first time this weekend, but I talked to him a good bit. Both guys are great people and even better athletes. Zach and I shoot each other texts a couple times a week."

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman talks about the areas he has improved in his game since his junior season.

"Footwork and hand placement, but to be honest I feel that everything has improved. I still have a long way to go. I just have to keep working like I’ve been working.

"I’ve been told I’ve improved more and more each year. If I keep up the hard work and work harder than I have before I believe I can do great things."