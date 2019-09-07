TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 94-degree temperature at kickoff kept several thousand fans from showing up to Alabama’s home-opener against New Mexico State on Saturday. Unfortunately for the traveling Aggies, it didn’t have a similar effect on the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Henry Ruggs III on a backward pass that went for a 75-yard score on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The play was originally ruled a pass but was later changed to a running play. It was the beginning of a career game for Ruggs, who tallied 160 total yards (75 rushing, 66 receiving, 19 kick return) and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

After forcing New Mexico State to a three-and-out its first possession Alabama got back to work dismantling the Aggies. Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide down the field on a 10-play, 89-yard drive capped off by a 21-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy. Following a pair of uncharacteristic three-and-outs, the starting quarterback got Alabama rolling again as he found Jeudy again for a 23-yard touchdown to end the first quarter.

Jeudy finished the day with eight receptions for 103 yards and three scores through the air. His three receiving touchdowns on the day give him 20 on his career, passing Calvin Ridley for second on Alabama's all-time list. Amari Cooper is the Crimson Tide’s record holder with 31.

Tagovailoa wasn’t quite as effective as last week when he methodically picked apart Duke’s offense in the season-opener. Still, the left-hander put up a solid stat line, completing 16 of 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also running in a 25-yard score.

After struggling to move the ball on the ground last week, Alabama piled up 318 rushing yards on 32 carries, an average of 9.9 yards per attempt. Freshman Keilan Robinson led the Crimson Tide with 80 rushing yards, most coming on a 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Najee Harris finished with 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Brian Robinson ran for 57 yards on 11 carries.

For a second straight week, Alabama’s defense started strong, not letting New Mexico State cross the 50-yard line until 8:27 left in the first half. Xavier McKinney finished with six tackles and forced a fumble which was recovered by Shane Lee. Patrick Surtain II recorded an interception and forced a fumble which was recovered by Josh Jobe. Raekwon Davis had six stops, including one for a loss. Anfernee Jennings had three tackles and a sack.

The Crimson Tide’s only real scare came midway through the third quarter as Trevon Diggs came up lame after chasing a receiver down for a touchdown-saving tackle. The starting cornerback had to be carried off the field and spent several minutes inside Alabama’s medical tent. He emerged from the tent toward the end of the third quarter and was walking on the sideline but did not return to the game. An Alabama spokesperson said Diggs was experiencing cramps.

After missing both his field-goal attempts last week, freshman Will Reichard was perfect Saturday, converting on attempts of 48 yards and 49 yards.

The victory marked Alabama’s 18th straight win in a home-opener. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 13-0 in such games under head coach Nick Saban.

Alabama (2-0) will open SEC play next week as it travels to South Carolina (1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.